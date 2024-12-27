Man released on bail after dog walker killed in collision

A man has been released on bail after a dog walker was killed in an alleged hit-and-run in Carmarthenshire.

Dyfed-Powys Police said they are continuing to investigate a fatal incident in Llanpumsaint.

A 27-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop for a collision and failing to report a collision, has now been released on bail.

Aaron Jones, 38, died in a collision with a car while out walking with his dog near Caer Salem Baptist Chapel on Monday.

CSI team

A police spokeswoman said: “One man, aged 27, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop for a collision, and failing to report a collision.

“He has been released on bail with conditions while our serious collision investigation and CSI teams continue their investigation.

“The family of Aaron Jones, who died in the collision, continue to be supported by specially trained officers. They have asked for privacy at this difficult time.”

