Man remains in custody after ‘pregnant’ woman stabbed in Aberfan

A 28-year-old man remained in police custody on suspicion of attempted murder after a 29-year-old woman, who is reportedly pregnant, was stabbed in the village of Aberfan..

Armed police searched for the suspect after the woman was attacked in Moy Road, at about 9.10am on Tuesday.

South Wales Police said they arrested a man from Merthyr, who they say is known to the victim, just before 4pm.

Shock

Chief Inspector Rob Miles said: “I appreciate that there will be a real sense of shock within the local community with the attack having happened in broad daylight.

“I would like to reassure the public that we believe this to be a targeted attack.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area over the coming days to provide reassurance to local residents and the wider community.”

Police said the woman was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff with injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening

Schools and a community centre were closed after the incident as a precaution.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We sent one emergency ambulance, one air ambulance and one Cymru high acuity response unit to the scene, where advanced critical care support was delivered by the emergency medical retrieval and transfer service.

“We conveyed one patient by road to University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, for further treatment.”

Lynne Terrett, from Merthyr Tydfil, told the PA news agency her daughter, Kira Terrett, was walking her dog near home and heard the woman running towards her.

“(The woman) fell,” she said. “My daughter screamed, and people came out from everywhere.”

Ms Terrett said her daughter was shaken and added that the victim was pregnant.

Susan Prothero, who has lived in Aberfan for 30 years, told PA: “(It’s) a very quiet area.

“I have lived here 30 years and nothing like this has happened here.”

