Man sentenced for damaging office of Labour politicians

Richard Youle, local democracy reporter

A man who damaged a Labour MP and MS’s office with fireworks has been sentenced to 300 hours of unpaid work.

Joshua James Morris pleaded guilty to criminal damage at Llanelli Magistrates Court on Friday, November 10.

The 31-year-old, of Heol Gwili, Llanelli, had targeted a constituency office in the town’s Pottery Street used by Llanelli MP Nia Griffith and Llanelli MS Lee Waters.

Dyfed-Powys Police said that shortly after the October 1 incident there was window damage and scorch marks to the front of the building. Officers conducted house-to-house enquiries as part of their investigation and arrested a 31-year-old on suspicion of criminal damage.

Morris’s first court appearance was on October 6.

Morris has also been ordered to pay costs and a victim surcharge totalling £614.

