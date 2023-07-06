Man serving over 14 years in prison following ‘crime spree’

A man will serve over 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to a “spree” of criminality in Newport.

Jamie Challis, 25 appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on 27 June and was sentenced for a string of offences which he carried out in Newport and Bridgend between May 2020 and January 2023.

Challis was arrested by Gwent Police officers after being involved in a serious road traffic collision.

He will serve 14 and a half years in custody for the following:

Dangerous driving

Driving whilst disqualified

Criminal damage x3

Possession with intent to supply Class A controlled drugs (cocaine)

Possession with intent to supply Class B controlled drugs (cannabis)

Possession of heroin Class A controlled drug

Possession of criminal property

Aggravated burglary

Serious injury by dangerous driving: x2 plus disqualified driving.

He will also face an extended licence period of five years and a 14 year, 8 month driving ban.

Targeted

Officer in the case, PC Emma Tarney, said: “Challis went on a crime spree showing no regard for others and as a result caused significant distress to the communities he targeted.

“He was arrested in Newport after being involved in a serious road traffic collision. He boasted about the amount of money he was making from illegal drug supply and showed no concern for the consequences of his actions.

“We know the devastation illegal drugs can have in our communities and this sentence has disrupted illegal drug supply operations in Newport.

“This sentence reflects the seriousness of Challis’ behaviour and the dedication we have to bring offenders to justice. We will continue to take action against those involved in this type of criminality.

“Thank you to the local community for it’s support to help secure this conviction.”

