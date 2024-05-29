Man threw bleach in partner’s face during violent assault

A 34-year-old man who threw bleach in his partner’s face during a violent assault has been jailed.

Guy Billington, of Maes Aled, Llansannan, Conwy, physically attacked his victim during an incident on April 15th 2022.

Having admitted assault causing actual bodily harm, he was jailed at Mold Crown Court on Thursday, (May 23rd) for a total of 16 months and handed a five-year restraining order to protect the victim.

He also received a consecutive 16-month sentence for the production of cannabis.

The incident began after the victim told Billington she was leaving him.

After attacking her, he poured bleach onto her clothes, before throwing the product at her face which went into her eyes.

Attack

Despite suffering impaired vision due to the attack, she managed to escape Billington’s home and called 999, but he eventually caught up with her and ended the call.

She managed to get away and ran to a neighbour’s house, before being taken to hospital by police.

When officers attended Billington’s home to make an arrest, they discovered evidence of a cannabis cultivation across two upstairs rooms.

Shocking

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Andrew Etches, said: “As with all cases of domestic violence, a thorough investigation took place following this shocking incident to ensure a positive outcome.

“This case involved a sustained violent attack on Billington’s partner, and I commend her for her bravery throughout the investigation.

“If you or someone you know is suffering from domestic violence and can find the courage to come forward, please get in touch with us. We have dedicated officers who are specially trained to support you.

“We are committed to pursuing anyone who commits violence against women and girls, and we will continue to bring offenders to justice.”

