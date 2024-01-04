Man to face trial accused of attempted murder in Aberfan
A man accused of trying to murder a woman in Aberfan will face a trial later this year.
Daniel Mihai Popescu, 29, will go on trial at Merthyr Crown Court on June 3 charged with attempted murder and witness intimidation following an alleged attack in Coronation Place, Aberfan.
Armed officers were called after Andreea Pintili, 29, was stabbed on the morning of December 5 last year.
Ms Pintili, who witnesses said was pregnant, was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff for treatment and later discharged.
During a short hearing at Cardiff Crown Court, Popescu did not enter any pleas to the charges he faces and was remanded into custody ahead of his five-day trial.
Stalking
The court heard Popescu, of no fixed address, also faces a summary only offence of stalking Ms Pintili between October 25 and December 6.
Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke, The Recorder of Cardiff, fixed administrative hearings for April 12 and May 7, which the defendant was ordered to attend.
She told him: “I have listed this case for trial on June 3 of this year. For now that concludes proceedings. You are remanded in custody.”
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.