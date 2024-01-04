Man to face trial accused of attempted murder in Aberfan

A man accused of trying to murder a woman in Aberfan will face a trial later this year.

Daniel Mihai Popescu, 29, will go on trial at Merthyr Crown Court on June 3 charged with attempted murder and witness intimidation following an alleged attack in Coronation Place, Aberfan.

Armed officers were called after Andreea Pintili, 29, was stabbed on the morning of December 5 last year.

Ms Pintili, who witnesses said was pregnant, was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff for treatment and later discharged.

During a short hearing at Cardiff Crown Court, Popescu did not enter any pleas to the charges he faces and was remanded into custody ahead of his five-day trial.

Stalking

The court heard Popescu, of no fixed address, also faces a summary only offence of stalking Ms Pintili between October 25 and December 6.

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke, The Recorder of Cardiff, fixed administrative hearings for April 12 and May 7, which the defendant was ordered to attend.

She told him: “I have listed this case for trial on June 3 of this year. For now that concludes proceedings. You are remanded in custody.”

