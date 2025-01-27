Man wanted by FBI faces extradition hearing over terrorism allegations

A suspected terrorist wanted by the FBI for more than 20 years has appeared in court as he fights extradition to the US.

Daniel Andreas San Diego, 46, was one of the agency’s “most wanted fugitives” after bombings in the San Francisco area of California in 2003.

San Diego, wearing a grey prison-issue tracksuit, spoke only to confirm his personal details when he appeared in the dock at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on Monday for a preliminary hearing.

Alexander dos Santos, for the US authorities who are seeking his extradition, told the court the case relates to “three bombings of two separate companies and the transportation of explosives contrary to the law”.

San Diego was detained by officers from the National Crime Agency, supported by Counter Terrorism Policing and North Wales Police, at a property in a rural area next to woodland in Conwy, north Wales, on November 25.

He was remanded in custody and will next appear at the same court for a further preliminary hearing on February 24.

District judge John Bristow said that a date for the full extradition hearing has yet to be set.

The FBI previously said that San Diego, who was born in Berkeley, California, has “ties” to an animal rights extremist group and there was a reward of 250,000 dollars (£198,000) for information leading directly to his arrest.

On August 28 2003, two bombs exploded about one hour apart on the campus of a biotechnology corporation in Emeryville, the agency said.

Then, on September 26 2003, one bomb strapped with nails exploded at a nutritional products corporation in Pleasanton, a wanted poster read.

San Diego was indicted in the United States District Court, Northern District of California, in July 2004 over his alleged involvement, the FBI said.

