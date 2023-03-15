Man who banned Mark Drakeford from dinosaur park accuses Welsh Govt of living in a ‘loony left-wing fantasy world’

A tourism leader who banned Mark Drakeford from his dinosaur park has accused the Welsh Government of living in a “loony left-wing fantasy world” with a “let’s make Wales different to England” motto.

Ashford Price, Chairman of Dan Yr Ogof, The National Showcaves Centre for Wales said new survey figures from over 100 attractions should “ring alarm bells” within the Welsh Government as it shows less visitors are coming into parts of Wales.

A recent Welsh Association of Visitor Attractions survey showed that 47% of WAVA members saw fewer visitors in 2022 compared to 2019 and 60% of members were pessimistic about the coming season.

Mr Price said: “Welsh tourism is still trying to recover from the pandemic and many operators are paying back loans related to Covid.”

“What is not helping Welsh tourism recover is the current Welsh Governments tourism policies as they appear to be based on a loony left-wing fantasy world where tourists are seen as an unwelcome necessity and therefore in the future they should pay for visiting Wales via a tourism tax.”

Welsh Government ministers were banned from visiting Dan yr Ogof Caves last year because of their “anti-tourism, anti-English” attitude, according Mr Price.

“Anti-English”

Andrew RT Davies paid a visit to the site to meet the owner shortly after the ban and a sign was placed in the ticket office which read: “Owing to the Welsh Government’s anti-tourism, and anti-English policies being imposed on the Welsh tourism industry, members of the Welsh Government are no longer welcome at this attraction.

“Their policies will lead to tourism businesses being forced to close and thousands of tourism jobs lost.”

Mr Price said: “The self-catering sector in Wales has always been regarded as the jewel in the crown of Welsh tourism owing to its very high standards and the amount of repeat business it generates for Wales. However, this sector has been singled out for their special loony treatment.

“As intended, their 182 day booking law will force many operators out of business and many will put their properties up for sale. However, most of these properties are in seaside hot spots, or situated in idyllic rural locations.

“Once these properties are on the market the Welsh Government thinks that they will be purchased by first time local buyers.

“However, this is another loony idea as it is estimated that many of these properties will sell for well over £350,000, which is well out of the reach for most young couples wanting to buy their first home.”

The park owner also described government plans to stop building new roads in Wales as “loony left proposals – their motto being let’s make Wales different to England” and said policies regarding catering businesses were more “loony logic”.

Mr Price said: “No other country in Europe including communist regimes has a booking requirement that is so high, and which will result in only 20% of self-catering businesses reaching the Welsh Governments target.

“Many farmers were advised that self-catering was the way forward. However, farmers who have diversified into self-catering on their farms will be amongst the hardest hit.

“Their short tourist season will make it near impossible for many to get anywhere near the 182 days of required bookings, thus they could be facing huge rate increases making their accommodation unviable.

“Where is the government’s loony logic in promoting a diversification scheme only to then make it impossible for it ever to be a success?”

He added: “Their fantasy ideology will only flourish if holiday makers who come mainly from England are then made to feel truly welcome and are prepared to pay extra taxes to visit Wales in the future.

“Another unknown factor is whether tourists will even be able to locate enough holiday accommodation for their stay in Wales from the remnants of a once flourishing Welsh self-catering industry.”

