‘Mandate’ call to support Liz Truss by Welsh Tory leader Andrew R T Davies

Welsh Conservatives Leader Andrew R T Davies has called on fellow Tories to work with the Prime Minister following a major U-turn and the sacking of Kwasi Kwarteng as chancellor.

Prime Minister Liz Truss vowed to see through her low-tax agenda as she announced a major U-turn after sacking Kwasi Kwarteng as Chancellor.

The Prime Minister said her mission remains the pursuit of a “low-tax, high-wage, high-growth economy” but accepted parts of the mini-budget last month went “further and faster” than markets had expected.

Admitting she had to change course, she reversed a key policy to scrap the planned rise in corporation tax from 19% to 25%.

Speaking at a hastily-arranged Downing Street press conference, she said: “It is clear that parts of our mini-budget went further and faster than markets were expecting so the way we are delivering our mission right now has to change.”

In a Tweet posted following the Prime Minister’s press conference today, 14 October, Andrew R T Davies said: “The PM secured a mandate from the membership to deliver on the Conservative manifesto that people endorsed at the General Election.

“The full focus of colleagues needs to be on working with the PM to deliver for people across the country in these challenging times.”

‘Regain confidence’

The Welsh Tory leader had earlier spoken to Times Radio, implying there should be a general election if the PM cannot “regain confidence” in her leadership, and that it was important for her to “turn this situation around”.

Mr Davies had said: “It’s important now that we reflect on where we’re at, the Prime Minister seeks to regain that confidence.

“If she can’t regain that confidence, it would be right that people have their chance to have their say on this matter”.

When asked if he was saying that there would need to be a general election if she failed, he responded: “I think it would be very difficult to command public confidence in the situation where you change the leader again, in an internal party discussion.

“I think what’s really important is that Liz Truss turns this situation around.

“She has a mandate from the leadership election, we have a manifesto from 2019, we have a solid platform to build on, albeit the last five weeks have been very difficult indeed, with some self-inflicted mistakes.

“Now we need to turn that situation back round and get on with the job to the people have purchasing power to deliver for them.”

Resign call

The First Minister and the Welsh Liberal Democrats have called for a general election, while Plaid Cymru has called for the PM to resign.

