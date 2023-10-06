Manic Street Preachers and Suede to headline Llangollen International Eisteddfod

Welsh music legends Manic Street Preachers and Suede have announced a co-headline UK and Ireland tour that includes two massive Welsh shows.

The announcement of the tour follows a sold-out US tour in 2022 that saw both bands greeted with a fantastic reception.

The shows mark a triumphant return for the Manic Street Preachers to both Llangollen and Cardiff Castle, where they played in in 2017 and 2019, respectively.

The Manics are one of the most influential and iconic rock bands to have come out of Wales.

They have gone on to release 14 studio albums and have headlined countless festivals including Glastonbury, T in the Park, V Festival and Reading & Leeds. They have won eleven NME Awards, eight Q Awards and four BRIT Awards and were also nominated for the Mercury Prize and the MTV Europe Music Awards.

Performances

The Blackwood band are currently working on their 15th studio album, the follow up to ‘The Ultra Vivid Lament’ which entered the UK charts at No. 1 on its release in September 2021.

They last performed in the UK this summer when they made critically acclaimed performances at Isle of Wight and Glastonbury festivals.

Peter Taylor, the co-founder of promoters Cuffe and Taylor, said: “We have presented countless shows in Wales over the years, so it is great to be forming a new and very exciting relationship with the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod team.

“I am delighted our first announcement is that we are bringing the Manic Street Preachers and Suede to Llangollen and we will be revealing even more big-name artists very soon.”

Sarah Ecob, the Chair of Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod said: “We are so excited to welcome back the Manic Street Preachers and can’t wait to make more announcements over the coming days and weeks.”

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday October 13 from www.llangollen.net and www.ticketmaster.co.uk

2024 UK AND IRELAND TOUR:

Friday 28 June – Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod*

Tuesday 2 July – Dublin Trinity College **

Friday 5 July – Cardiff Castle *

Wednesday 10 July – Edinburgh Castle *

Friday 12 July – Manchester Castlefield Bowl *

Saturday 13 July – Leeds Millenium Square **

Thursday 18 July – London Alexandra Palace Park **

*Manic Street Preachers close the show

**Suede close the show

For more information and to purchase tickets go www.ticketmaster.co.uk

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

