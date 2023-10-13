Manic Street Preachers and Suede’s headlining show at Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod sells out

Tickets for the Manic Street Preachers and Suede co-headlining show at the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod have sold out an hour after going on general sale today.

Music fans rushed to buy tickets for the first live music event to be announced for next year’s festival.

The indie music legends will co-headline the 5,000 capacity Llangollen Pavilion on Friday 28 June for the first date in their UK and Ireland tour, which also sees them play two nights at Cardiff Castle in July.

The Manics are currently working on their 15th studio album, the follow up to ‘The Ultra Vivid Lament’ which entered the UK charts at No. 1 on its release in September 2021. They last performed in the UK this summer when they made critically acclaimed performances at Isle of Wight and Glastonbury festivals.

Suede’s ninth studio album Autofiction was released in 2022, debuting at #2 in the UK Albums Chart. The release marked Suede’s highest charting LP since 1999’s Head Music. The new album has been received as a career peak by fans and critics alike.

Incredible artists

Chair of Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod Sarah Ecob said: “As soon as we announced Manic Street Preachers and Suede were opening their tour here, the reaction was amazing and it was clear it was going to sell quickly.

“Having a sold out show an hour after going on general sale is brilliant, and we cannot wait to welcome these two incredible artists next summer. Llangollen will be the place to be next Summer.”

Peter Taylor, the co-founder of promoters Cuffe and Taylor, added: “We are delighted with the reaction to the first show we’ve announced working in partnership with the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod team.

“It was very important we got our first announcement right and to have such an iconic Welsh artist as Manic Street Preachers alongside Suede was certainly the right decision.

“We now look forward to what is already shaping to be a brilliant summer in Llangollen.”

This tour for both legendary bands will be a unique opportunity to experience their renowned live performances with both acts taking turns to close the concerts. Remaining tickets for the tour can be found via www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk

2024 UK AND IRELAND TOUR

Friday 28 June Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod*

Tuesday 2 July Dublin Trinity College **

Friday 5 July Cardiff Castle *

Saturday 6 July Cardiff Castle * EXTRA DATE

Wednesday 10 July Edinburgh Castle *

Friday 12 July Manchester Castlefield Bowl *

Saturday 13 July Leeds Millenium Square **

Thursday 18 July London Alexandra Palace Park **

*Manic Street Preachers close the show

**Suede close the show

