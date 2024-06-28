‘Manipulative’ man who stabbed partner with scissors jailed

A “manipulative and controlling” man who stabbed his partner with scissors in a vicious attack has been jailed.

Sureshkumar Thuruirajah, 52, of Kingsmills Road, Wrexham, stabbed his partner multiple times at their home in Wrexham on Tuesday, April 12th last year.

She sustained injuries to her head, shoulders, abdomen and her hand.

Thuruirajah was arrested later that day and subsequently charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

At Mold Crown Court on Thursday (June 27) he was sentenced to an extended sentence of eight years in prison, having admitted the offence.

Angry

The incident happened after Thuruirajah became angry after seeing his partner speaking on the phone earlier that day.

When he returned home from work, he took hold of some scissors and began cutting his partner’s hair, before using them to stab her multiple times.

She managed to seek help and called the police.

Detective Constable Daniel Jones said: “Thuruirajah is a manipulative, jealous and controlling man and today’s sentence reflects the gravity of the offence. I commend the victim for her bravery throughout the investigation.

“I hope this sends a clear message that North Wales Police has zero tolerance towards domestic violence, and we will continue to pursue anyone who commits violence against women and girls.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

