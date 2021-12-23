Map firm accused of ‘naff bigotry’ for mocking Welsh place names

A map firm has been accused of “naff bigotry” after it mocked Welsh place names on one of its products.

Marvellous Maps sparked outrage on social media with its Great British Adventure Map that includes a quote from the Blackadder comedy show.

In the programme, the character of Blackadder, played by Rowan Atkinson, claims that people “need half a pint of phlegm in your throat just to pronounce the place names” in Wales.

The Welsh folk singer Gwilym Bowen Rhys has accused the company of “peddling discrimination and xenophobia” by including the quote on the map.

Author Mike Parker, who lives in Ceredigion, said: “How not to do maps, both in terms of naff bigotry and the fact that they’re an absolute eyesore.”

Thanks @marvellousmaps for peddling discrimination and xenophobia in 2021 👍 pic.twitter.com/oEgKuaJUXe — Gwilym Bowen Rhys (@GwilymBowenRhys) December 23, 2021

Gareth Huw Davies said: “How do you explain to young children in Welsh medium schools that, no, that other language they are racing to fluency with, is actually a topic of fun, a bit of a joke?”

Paul Sandham said: “In addition to the humourless bigotry, it’s also a particularly good example of everything that constitutes a #shitmap “.

Kenneth Keenan said: “Wow. That is truly vile.”

Rhian Medi said: “Interesting that they’re a certified B corporation and still think this kind of bigotry is ok.”

Marvellous Maps says it because a certified B Corporation “as a sign of meeting some fairly stringent social and environmental standards.”

‘Disparaging remarks’

The quote is from a scene in the comedy show in which Blackadder makes disparaging remarks about Wales.

Blackadder asks: “Have you ever been to Wales, Baldrick?”

Baldrick answers: “No, but I’ve often thought I’d like to.”

Blackadder replies: “Well don’t. It’s a ghastly place. Huge gangs of tough, sinewy men roam the Valleys, terrorizing people with their close-harmony singing. You need half a pint of phlegm in your throat just to pronounce the place names. Never ask for directions in Wales, Baldrick. You’ll be washing spit out of your hair for a fortnight.”

On the Marvellous Maps website it says: “The Great British Adventure Map features 2,500 of Britain’s great wild places, mountains, islands, beaches, waterways, viewpoints, eccentric events and long-distance routes, peppered with some randomly inspiring trivia and amusingly quirky touches.”

Marvellous Maps has been asked for a response.