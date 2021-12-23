News

Map firm accused of ‘naff bigotry’ for mocking Welsh place names

23 Dec 2021
Great British Adventure Map. Marvellous Maps

A map firm has been accused of “naff bigotry” after it mocked Welsh place names on one of its products.

Marvellous Maps sparked outrage on social media with its Great British Adventure Map that includes a quote from the Blackadder comedy show.

In the programme, the character of Blackadder, played by Rowan Atkinson, claims that people “need half a pint of phlegm in your throat just to pronounce the place names” in Wales.

Screenshot of a map by Marvellous Maps. Taken by Gwilym Bowen Rhys. Twitter

The Welsh folk singer Gwilym Bowen Rhys has accused the company of “peddling discrimination and xenophobia” by including the quote on the map.

Author Mike Parker, who lives in Ceredigion, said: “How not to do maps, both in terms of naff bigotry and the fact that they’re an absolute eyesore.”

 

Gareth Huw Davies said: “How do you explain to young children in Welsh medium schools that, no, that other language they are racing to fluency with, is actually a topic of fun, a bit of a joke?”

Paul Sandham said: “In addition to the humourless bigotry, it’s also a particularly good example of everything that constitutes a #shitmap “.

Kenneth Keenan said: “Wow. That is truly vile.”

Rhian Medi said: “Interesting that they’re a certified B corporation and still think this kind of bigotry is ok.”

Marvellous Maps says it because a certified B Corporation “as a sign of meeting some fairly stringent social and environmental standards.”

‘Disparaging remarks’ 

The quote is from a scene in the comedy show in which Blackadder makes disparaging remarks about Wales.

Blackadder asks: “Have you ever been to Wales, Baldrick?”

Baldrick answers: “No, but I’ve often thought I’d like to.”

Blackadder replies: “Well don’t. It’s a ghastly place. Huge gangs of tough, sinewy men roam the Valleys, terrorizing people with their close-harmony singing. You need half a pint of phlegm in your throat just to pronounce the place names. Never ask for directions in Wales, Baldrick. You’ll be washing spit out of your hair for a fortnight.”

On the Marvellous Maps website it says: “The Great British Adventure Map features 2,500 of Britain’s great wild places, mountains, islands, beaches, waterways, viewpoints, eccentric events and long-distance routes, peppered with some randomly inspiring trivia and amusingly quirky touches.”

Marvellous Maps has been asked for a response.

Randal Isaac
Randal Isaac
1 hour ago

I had one as a present. Once I saw the comments it went straight into the shredder.

Paul
Paul
1 hour ago

It would be amusing, I think, to take out a full page and in all the English papers, giving a short history lesson … That lesson being the Anglo Saxon law covering the ‘get out of jail’ card for sheep theft. The law that led to rampant sheep sha**ing’ in England. The activity that has morphed over time into ‘blame the other for that which you are guilty.’

Welsh_Siôn
Welsh_Siôn
1 hour ago
Reply to  Paul

Or to be bang up to date, that there were more prosecution by the CPS for the aforementioned offence in England last year than in Cymru …

(There’s something along those lines in the NC Archives on this, I believe.)

Last edited 1 hour ago by Welsh_Siôn
hdavies15
hdavies15
52 minutes ago
Reply to  Welsh_Siôn

They are still at it Sion. Earlier today some man now identifying as a woman was found guilty of sexually assaulting a dog ! I wonder whether he thought that pretending to be a woman would help him get off any charge as he might be declared a touch mad. Wearing a frock while parading around using his penis for assault – how original !

Welsh_Siôn
Welsh_Siôn
2 minutes ago
Reply to  hdavies15

Maybe (s)he thought that in acting a bi(a)tch it might have mitigated the offence, i.e. that the dog consented …

Still, we shouldn’t be making up excuses for more eccentric members of the Anglo-Saxon community …

Last edited 1 minute ago by Welsh_Siôn
David
David
58 minutes ago

THIS IS RACISM,

Phi.
Phi.
15 minutes ago

Calm down and get a life!

Ed Jones
Ed Jones
15 minutes ago

Simple response, boycott them!

