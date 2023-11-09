Margam Country Park voted as one of UK’s top green spaces

Park visitors across the UK have voted Margam Country Park as one of their most impressive green spaces in the 2023 Green Flag People’s Choice Awards.

Research shows that for parks to be able to contribute to improvements in health and wellbeing, they must be accessible, well-managed and maintained and offer something for everyone within the community.

This year, Margam Country Park was one of 2,216 UK parks and green spaces which met the standard of the Green Flag Award – the international quality standard managed in Wales by Keep Wales Tidy which recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces.

Now, communities have revealed Margam Park is among their top ten favourite Green Flag Awarded spaces in the 2023 People’s Choice Awards, with more than 21,000 members of the public casting their vote.

Well being

Cllr Cen Phillips, Neath Port Talbot Council’s Cabinet Member for Nature, Tourism and Wellbeing, said: “I would like to give thanks to the tireless work of our amazing staff and volunteers at Margam Country Park who make it a great place for recreation, sports, play, and relaxation. Yet again it has been shown, by a public vote, to be one of the very best parks in Britain.”

Commenting on the news, Lucy Prisk, Green Flag Coordinator for Keep Wales Tidy said: “Our parks and green spaces are essential to people’s wellbeing, and we know these free to access places will continue to be vital to communities.

“Margam Country Park receiving this award is testament to the hard work of all staff and volunteers involved, and we’re thrilled to be able to celebrate this additional recognition which accompanies their Green Flag Award.”

