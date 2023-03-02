Maritime and Coastguard Agency workers in Cardiff to strike

Public and Commercial Service (PCS) union members working for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency in Cardiff have announced seven days of strike action later this month.

The action by workers at the Registry of Shipping and Seamen in Cardiff from March 20-27 will impact on all new vessel registrations­ – from jetskis to cruise liners – as well as licences for people operating commercial vessels on inland waterways and in UK coastal waters, and the registration of births and deaths at sea.

They are the latest civil servants to take strike action in the union’s long-running dispute over pay, pensions, redundancy terms and job security.

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said: “The WhatsApp messages leaked today show the contempt government ministers have for trade unions and the work we do for our members.

“The ministers concerned may have changed but their attitude remains. For months they have refused to make any meaningful offer, and the Prime Minister has refused to meet us to discuss the issues affecting his own workforce.

“Until the government puts money on the table to give our members a deserved and fair pay rise, our strike action will continue to escalate.”

PCS members are this week taking strike action at the DWP, DVLA and Land Registry.

Next week there is strike action at Ofsted and DVSA (driving instructors) and on March 15 133,000 members across the UK will take action.

