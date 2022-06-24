Drakeford slams US Supreme Court decision to end abortion rights as ‘heartbreaking and dangerous’

The First Minister has slammed the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn abortion rights as “heartbreaking and dangerous”.

The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn its 50-year-old Roe v Wade decision this afternoon will see millions of women in the US will lose the constitutional right to abortion.

Thirteen US states have already passed ‘ trigger laws’ to automatically outlaw abortion, and more are expected to follow.

In a statement, Mark Drakeford said: “This is a heartbreaking and dangerous verdict for the basic human rights of women across the US.

“A women’s right to choose is not a political tool. Progress is never inevitable, we must all stand together to support the rights of women everywhere.”

Boris Johnson also condemned the decision to scrap the constitutional right to abortion in the United States as a “big step backwards”.

The Prime Minister told reporters at a press conference in Kigali, Rwanda, that “I’ve always believed in a woman’s right to choose.”

‘Fundamental’

More than 100 demonstrators gathered outside the United States embassy in London, many holding signs, some reading “our bodies, our choice”.

Pro-choice campaigners and MSPs also gathered outside the US consulate in Edinburgh.

Scotland’s First Minister called it “one of the darkest days for women’s rights in my lifetime”.

“Obviously the immediate consequences will be suffered by women in the US – but this will embolden anti-abortion & anti-women forces in other countries too. Solidarity doesn’t feel enough right now – but it is necessary.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tweeted: “Today’s devastating Supreme Court decision is a massive setback for women’s rights in the United States of America.

“The right of women to make their own decisions about their own bodies is a fundamental human right.”

