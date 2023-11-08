Mark Drakeford accused in WhatsApp row

Emily Price

A screenshot has surfaced of Mark Drakeford’s WhatsApp profile – despite the first minister saying he does not use the app.

Nation.Cymru understands the screenshot is genuine and is linked to the first minister’s Senedd phone.

It follows an exchange between the First Minister and Andrew RT Davies during FMQs on Tuesday (November 7) in which Mr Drakeford was quizzed on whether electronic messages sent during the Covid -19 pandemic could have been deleted.

In his repose, Mr Drakeford said: “The Welsh Government did not rely on informal means of communication in order to make decisions during the Covid period.

“However, during the Covid period itself, many colleagues working for the Welsh Government will have had devices with deletion instructions already on them, and those things may have remained on their phones, because at the point nobody, I think was focused on whether those messages might be required at some future distant point.”

He later added: “I’ve never had any deletion arrangements on the phone, because I would have no idea how to make it happen, I don’t use WhatsApp either.”

Clarification

However, on Wednesday (November 8) an image was shared on X (formally know as Twitter) by the Welsh Tory leader along with the caption: “Yesterday in the Senedd, in response to questions about the Covid Inquiry, Mark Drakeford claimed he does not use WhatsApp.

“Yet I’ve been sent a screenshot of his account. I’ve written to him requesting urgent clarification.”

Yesterday in the Senedd, in response to questions about the COVID Inquiry, Mark Drakeford claimed he does not use WhatsApp. Yet I’ve been sent a screenshot of his account 🤔 I’ve written to him requesting urgent clarification. pic.twitter.com/HsVjKPp5Po — Andrew RT Davies (@AndrewRTDavies) November 8, 2023

Decisions

A spokesperson for Mark Drakeford said: “Having reviewed the exchange with the leader of the Welsh Conservatives during First Minister’s Questions yesterday the First Minister has written to the Presiding Officer to clarify that “WhatsApp” is downloaded on his Senedd-issued mobile phone.

“Whilst the First Minister does not regularly use WhatsApp to send messages he has asked that the Record be amended on this particular point.

“The First Minister also reiterated that the Welsh Government did not use informal means of communication to make decisions during the pandemic and that we continue to co-operate fully with the UK Covid-19 inquiry and will disclose all material requested, including WhatsApp messages.”

🚨BREAKING🚨 Turns out Mark Drakeford DOES use WhatsApp after all. Yesterday, he claimed he didn’t. https://t.co/TGsQ0XfeoC pic.twitter.com/QgUQFOOw15 — Andrew RT Davies (@AndrewRTDavies) November 8, 2023

In a statement, Andrew RT Davies said: “To learn the lessons of the pandemic, all messages sent and received by ministers, special advisers and civil servants should have been retained.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

