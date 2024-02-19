Mark Drakeford accused of patronising farmers over subsidy row

Mark Drakeford has been accused of patronising the agriculture sector after warning farmers they could not decide themselves what to do with millions in government subsidies.

His comments came after a demonstration in Newtown, Powys, on Sunday, as farmers vented their frustration at the Welsh Government’s proposals for its Sustainable Farming Scheme.

Speaking at a press conference, the First Minister defended farmers’ rights to legitimate protest but said criminal damage was “not acceptable” and warned protesters about the major impact on other people’s lives.

A consultation is currently underway on the scheme which will require farmers to commit to planting 10% of their land with trees and reserve another 10% as wildlife habitat to access the grant.

Modelling

According to modelling on the potential economic effects of the Sustainable Farming Scheme published alongside the consultation ,there could be a reduction in farm business income of up to £199 million, a reduction in farm output of £125 million and 122,000 fewer livestock units.

In addition an 11% decline in on-farm labour requirements have been projected.

Mr Drakeford said: “The bargain cannot be that the public puts its hand into the pocket to put millions of pounds, maybe £300m every year on the table, for farmers to just do whatever farmers think they would like to do with it.”

He added that the public was “entitled to a return on that investment”.

“Top of the bargain is sustainable food production. Of course, we want to see farmers in Wales producing food in ways that are consistent with a climate crisis,” he added.

Out of touch

Responding to the First Minister’s comments, Plaid Cymru spokesperson for Rural Affairs, Llyr Gruffydd MS said: “The First Minister’s comments show yet again how out of touch Labour are with our farmers and rural communities across Wales.

Instead of patronising the sector, the First Minister and his Government should be working with the community to show that their voices and concerns are being listened to.

“This kind of outburst will only deepen the despair felt by so many in the industry, adding to the mental health crisis that’s now emerging in so many farming communities.

“Nobody knows more than farmers that they have a big part to play in helping tackle the climate emergency. That’s why the industry has pledged to achieve net zero by 2040 which is earlier than the Welsh Government’s own target.

“Farmers stand ready to meet the challenge, but that transition has to be a just transition for those working in agriculture in the same way as it has rightly been demanded for other sectors such as the steel industry.

“Plaid Cymru has argued time and time again that investing in our farming industry is an investment for Wales, with a return of £9 for every £1 that goes into the industry. From the economy, to producing food, safeguarding our culture and language, and a key partner in tackling climate change – Labour must realise that Welsh farmers are key to Wales’ success.

“We continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with our rural communities and we will continue to demand that the Labour Welsh Government listens to the sector, and works with it to protect its future and that of the family farm.”

Andrew RT Davies, the leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd, also condemned the First Minister’s comments.

He said: “This statement shows the First Minister’s naked contempt for our farmers.

“Labour and Plaid Cymru fail to realise that no farmers means no food, as they sacrifice our agricultural communities at the altar of a fanatical green agenda.

“The Sustainable Farming Scheme has been rejected by the farming community and it is high time Labour and Plaid scrap this policy before it does irreversible damage to our rural communities.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

