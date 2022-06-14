Mark Drakeford blasts ‘cruel and inhumane’ Rwanda flight as ‘new low’ for UK Government

Wales’ First Minister has blasted the UK Government’s first flight removing asylum seekers to Rwanda as “cruel and inhuman” and a “new low for the UK Government”.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss today defended the policy as “completely moral” saying that the flight would take off no matter how few people are on board.

“I can’t say exactly how many people will be on the flight but the really important thing is we establish the principle and we start to break the business model of these appalling people traffickers who are trading in misery,” she said.

But Mark Drakeford responded that the UK Government’s approach was in “stark contrast to Wales’ position as a nation of sanctuary”.

“Today is a dark day for the UK,” he said. “This policy is a new low for the UK Government – and a cruel and inhumane response to those seeking safety and sanctuary in our country.”

‘Value for money’

Yesterday the archbishops of Canterbury and York added to vehement criticism from opposition parties, describing the plan as “immoral” and saying that it “shames Britain”.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby and Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell said the policy “should shame us as a nation”.

“This immoral policy shames Britain,” they said in a letter to the Times, which was also signed by the bishops of London, Durham, Exeter, Birmingham and Manchester.

But Liz Truss told Sky: “I don’t agree with that, the people who are immoral in this case are the people traffickers trading in human misery.

“Those people need to suggest an alternative policy that will work. Our policy is completely legal, it’s completely moral.”

She did not however deny an estimate that a charter flight could cost £250,000, instead saying she “can’t put a figure” on the expense.

“It is value for money,” she insisted to Sky.

