Mark Drakeford blasts ‘cruel and inhumane’ Rwanda flight as ‘new low’ for UK Government
Wales’ First Minister has blasted the UK Government’s first flight removing asylum seekers to Rwanda as “cruel and inhuman” and a “new low for the UK Government”.
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss today defended the policy as “completely moral” saying that the flight would take off no matter how few people are on board.
“I can’t say exactly how many people will be on the flight but the really important thing is we establish the principle and we start to break the business model of these appalling people traffickers who are trading in misery,” she said.
But Mark Drakeford responded that the UK Government’s approach was in “stark contrast to Wales’ position as a nation of sanctuary”.
“Today is a dark day for the UK,” he said. “This policy is a new low for the UK Government – and a cruel and inhumane response to those seeking safety and sanctuary in our country.”
‘Value for money’
Yesterday the archbishops of Canterbury and York added to vehement criticism from opposition parties, describing the plan as “immoral” and saying that it “shames Britain”.
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby and Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell said the policy “should shame us as a nation”.
“This immoral policy shames Britain,” they said in a letter to the Times, which was also signed by the bishops of London, Durham, Exeter, Birmingham and Manchester.
But Liz Truss told Sky: “I don’t agree with that, the people who are immoral in this case are the people traffickers trading in human misery.
“Those people need to suggest an alternative policy that will work. Our policy is completely legal, it’s completely moral.”
She did not however deny an estimate that a charter flight could cost £250,000, instead saying she “can’t put a figure” on the expense.
“It is value for money,” she insisted to Sky.
… and the people who will suffer are the poor immigrants who will end up being trafficked around Africa. I bet the gangs in Rwanda are rubbing their hands
Yet Mark Drakeford still wants Wales to remain part of a UK he rightly brands ‘inhuman and cruel’? And while we should be proud that Wales has declared itself a ‘nation of sanctuary’ the sad reality of the situation at present is that we in Wales are powerless to stop british immigration officials seizing asylum seekers in Wales and deporting them!
Soon to be replaced by “Nation of Anxiety”.
In a few months time, Drakeford will have food problems to manage. Where is his “action plan” for this?
The Brexit consequences you mean? I notice that Tory farmers are the first to whinge.
Nothing to do with safety, nothing to do with stopping criminal gangs. Everything to do with appeasing the racist vote. “Oh look”, coos Johnson after the Brexit farce “appealing to the worst part of human nature works! never mind about kickback, we’ll find another bigot pleaser before the election”.
A portrait in words of the lady in question…
Liz Truss claims that sending half a dozen people on a fully crewed jet to Africa will deter refugees who have escaped the Taliban, swerved Russian bombers in Syria, swum the Mediterranean while pursued by Boko Haram and stowed away for 30 hours under a truck in freezing rain from coming to the UK.
Any thoughts on that anyone? Can she actually be treated for that sort of brainfart?