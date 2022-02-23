Mark Drakeford branded ‘Welsh Warlock of Woe’ by newspaper over reluctance to scrap Covid measures

Wales’ First Minister has been branded “the Welsh Warlock of Woe” over his criticism of the UK Government’s decision to ease Covid measures in England.

Mark Drakeford described plans by Boris Johnson to end free Covid testing in England at the start of April as “premature and reckless”. England is also going ahead with getting rid of self-isolation rules tomorrow.

But Telegraph columnist Allison Pearson said that if it had been up to “the Welsh Warlock of Woe Mark Drakeford” and others, “we’d be in our fourth lockdown now and preparing a Covid vaccine rollout to domestic pets”.

She also criticised Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon for, she said, “shamelessly leveraging the pandemic for nationalist advantage”.

Calling on readers to ‘Rejoice!’ over the end of restrictions in England, she added that “whatever the precautionary-principle pessimists may say, and we will be hearing their long roar of defeat in the coming days”.

“What people need to get into their heads is that it simply doesn’t matter how much omicron spreads now because everyone is going to get it.

“Think of the protective bubble they threw around the Queen. It didn’t prevent her eventually catching the virus.”

The comments come after Wales’ Health Minister, Eluned Morgan, said the ending of restrictions was the subject of a “very heated” meeting between Wales, Scotland and the UK Government.

Tests being used in Wales are part of its UK allocation of rapid test kits, and if Wales were to continue free testing it would have to scale back spending on other commitments.

Eluned Morgan added that they would not look at ending more Covid restrictions in Wales until the next review on 4 March. They have already committed to looking at phasing out face masks by the end of March.

It was announced yesterday that all of Scotland’s legal Covid-19 restrictions, including the wearing of face coverings, will end on 21 March.

