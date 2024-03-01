Mark Drakeford calls for a ’stronger, fairer and greener Wales’ in final Saint David’s Day message

Mark Drakeford has given his final Saint David’s Day message today, calling for a ‘stronger, fairer and greener Wales, where no one is left behind’.

Mr Drakeford will step down from his position as the leader of Welsh Labour and First Minister of Wales in the coming weeks – with either Jeremy Miles or Vaughan Gething set to replace him.

His address to the nation marks the sixth St David’s Day since he was elected to succeed Carwyn Jones as First Minister in December 2018.

Mr Drakeford made no mention of the ongoing leadership contest, with its surprising twists and turns, choosing instead to focus on Wales’ strengths, as well as some of his own personal hopes for the nation.

He said: “Dydd Gŵyl Dewi hapus i chi.

“Today, people across Wales and all over the world will be celebrating all things Cymru a Chymreictod – Wales and Welshness!”

Gwneud y pethau bychain

“On our national day, we like to do as St David did – “gwneud y pethau bychain” – to do the little things to help improve the lives of others. This sense of taking care of, and doing well by others is enshrined in our national identity, just as much as our love of song and sport.

“In these uncertain times, we could all benefit from being a bit more Welsh and doing the little things. We are rightly proud of our tolerant and progressive values, of our close-knit communities and a strong sense of social justice and fairness.”

“Wales is also home to global businesses, which provide a nurturing ground where innovators, creators and brilliant ideas can thrive. Our rich history, vibrant culture and language is as unique as our epic mountains, dramatic coastlines and thriving cities.

“On the international stage, Wales is an outward-facing nation, and St David’s Day is our day to show Wales to the rest of the world.”

The lessons of Dewi Sant

Acknowledging his final weeks as First Minister of Wales, he continued: “This will be my last St David’s Day message as First Minister, but we will continue our work to create a stronger, fairer and greener Wales, where no one is left behind.

“A place where everyone is welcome.

“And where our children can achieve their ambitions, without thinking that their future lies elsewhere.

“These are aims rooted in the lessons taught by Dewi Sant.

“Wherever you are celebrating St David’s Day this year, I encourage you to do a little something to brighten up someone’s day.

“And so, for the last time as First Minister, Dydd Gwyl Dewi hapus to you all.”

