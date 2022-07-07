Mark Drakeford calls for General Election as Boris Johnson resigns – ‘we need a stable UK Government’

The First Minister has called for a General Election as Boris Johnson announced his decision to resign, saying that a “stable UK Government” was in the best interest of all the nations of the UK.

Mark Drakeford was never a fan of the Prime Minister, famously describing him as “really awful” on S4C in a documentary at the peak of the Covid pandemic.

The Welsh and UK Governments have clashed repeatedly over the last fw years about the decentralization of what the Welsh Government felt were devolved powers to the UK Government in the aftermath of Brexit.

In the aftermath of the announcement that Boris Johnson would resign, Mark Drakeford released a short statement.

“All four nations need a stable UK Government and I am therefore pleased to see the Prime Minister has now done the right thing and agreed to resign,” he said.

“The way to achieve that is by a general election so the decision about the next Prime Minister is made by the people and not by the narrow membership of the Conservative party.”

‘Stagnation’

Earlier UK Labour leader Keir Starmer had also called for a change of government. Saying that Mr Johnson’s resignation was “good news” get added that “we don’t need to change the Tory at the top – we need a proper change of Government”.

“The Conservatives have overseen 12 years of economic stagnation, declining public services and empty promises,” he said.

The resignation comes after the Prime Minister haemorrhaged support among his ministers and MPs.

More than 50 MPs have resigned from government or party roles since Tuesday night, when the mass exodus was triggered by the resignations of Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid from the Cabinet.

The Prime Minister had sought to defy his critics and carry on in office, despite warnings from Cabinet colleagues that this was not sustainable.

But resignations continued and Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi – who was only appointed to the role on Tuesday – went public with his call for the Prime Minister to quit.

The timetable for the Tory leadership contest will be agreed between the 1922 Committee, which runs the parliamentary proceedings to whittle the candidates down to two, and Conservative headquarters.

But critics of the Prime Minister suggested he should not be allowed to remain in office until the autumn.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

