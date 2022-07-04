Mark Drakeford to be inducted into the Gorsedd at the National Eisteddfod

Wales’ First Minister will be inducted into the Gorsedd, it has been announced.

Mark Drakeford will be honoured by Gorsedd Cymru on behalf of all out key workers and volunteers at this year’s National Eisteddfod in Ceredigion, on Friday morning 5 August.

Archdruid, Myrddin ap Dafydd, said: “The contribution of our key employees over the past two and a half years has been tremendous, and we at Gorsedd Cymru want to show our appreciation and express our thanks to each and every one of them, who did so much for us all during the pandemic.

“Therefore, it’s a great pleasure to announce that our First Minister, Mark Drakeford will be honoured by the Gorsedd on behalf of all our key workers and volunteers at this year’s Eisteddfod.

“In welcoming the First Minister to the Gorsedd, we’ll thank him for his dignified and careful leadership through the difficult years of COVID-19 and the lockdown periods, and for creating a suitable path to address the needs and concerns of the people of our country.”

‘Heroic’

Responding to the invitation of Gorsedd Cymru, the First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford, said, “It is a great privilege for me to receive this honour on behalf of Wales’ key workers. They did so much to help us all during the pandemic.

“It’s important that we thank them for their heroic work during a difficult period for everyone”.

The First Minister will be honoured by the Gorsedd at 11:00 on Friday 5 August on the Eisteddfod Maes. A list of the others honoured by the Gorsedd is available here.

These names were originally published in July 2020, but due to COVID-19, have been unable to be honoured until now.

The Ceredigion National Eisteddfod is held on the outskirts of Tregaron from 30 July – 6 August. For more information, visit the website

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

