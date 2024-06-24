Mark Drakeford refuses to share office with ‘parachute’ candidate

Martin Shipton

Former First Minister Mark Drakeford has refused to share an office with Labour’s “parachute” candidate Alex Barros-Curtis and has instructed his staff to seek new premises elsewhere, we can reveal.

Since Mr Drakeford was elected to represent Cardiff West at what is now the Senedd in 2011, he has shared an office building in the constituency with Kevin Brennan, who was MP for the seat until Parliament was dissolved at the end of May for the general election.

It was Mr Brennan’s late decision to stand down that resulted in Mr Barros-Curtis being imposed on the constituency Labour party, without grassroots members having an opportunity to participate in a normal selection process.

Instead, a panel appointed by Labour’s National Executive Committee picked Mr Barros-Curtis under a greatly shortened procedure.

Activists

NationCymru has been told by multiple party members that many grassroots activists in the constituency are refusing to campaign for the imposed candidate, who is UK Labour’s executive director of legal affairs.

Since Mr Barros-Curtis’ selection as the Cardiff West candidate, UK Labour has decided to discontinue a legal case brought against five former members of the party’s staff for allegedly leaking a report that described how other party employees who were opposed to Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership worked against him, damaged the party’s electoral chances and sent abusive messages about senior figures.

The aborted legal case, which was driven by Mr Barros-Curtis, is expected to cost the party millions of pounds in legal costs.

Companies House searches revealed that he was one of two directors of Owen2016 Campaign Ltd, set up to run the ill-fated bid of the then Pontypridd MP Owen Smith to displace Jeremy Corbyn as Labour leader. Mr Smith’s campaign was widely seen as disastrous, with him managing to alienate many of the party’s supposedly moderate supporters. Mr Corbyn was re-elected by a landslide, and Mr Smith subsequently decided to end his political career and now works as a pharmaceutical industry executive in Australia.

Party leadership

When Keir Starmer stood for the party leadership in 2020, Mr Barros-Curtis was the sole director of a company called Movement for Another Future Ltd, which was set up to support his campaign. The firm was registered at the same London address as petrol station group Rontec, whose parent company Rontec Holdings was revealed by the Paradise Papers leak to be based in the tax haven of Jersey.

Rontec was founded by Sir Gerald Ronson, a businessman and philanthropist who was jailed in the 1980s for his role in a share-dealing scandal, but who received a knighthood in the 2024 New Year’s Honours list for his services to charity and the Jewish community.

A leaflet promoting Mr Barros-Curtis is being distributed in Cardiff West, but noticeably does not include an endorsement of him by former First Minister Mark Drakeford, who represents the seat at the Senedd.

Equally, while Mr Drakeford has appeared in pictures taken by party members that show him campaigning in various seats across Wales, no such pictures have appeared on social media showing him campaigning for Mr Barros-Curtis in the seat he represents at the Senedd.

Angered

A Welsh Labour insider told NationCymru: “Mark has so far refused to endorse him, saying that the way he was imposed on the constituency has angered many members of the local party, including himself. Mark has said that Alex Barros-Curtis has a lot of work to do to earn the trust of local party members. Many such members are not campaigning for him.”

We have now established that Mr Drakeford, who remains in the Senedd as a Labour backbencher until the next devolved election in 2026, has refused to share an office with Mr Barros-Curtis, who is regarded as a racing certainty to be elected as the MP for Cardiff West on July 4.

The current constituency office has been run as a joint operation by Mr Drakeford and Mr Brennan, with shared costs funded by the UK and Welsh governments. The men are close friends and have worked together in harmony for many years, since they were both advisers to Rhodri Morgan, who was First Minister from 2000 until 2009.

Another Welsh Labour insider told NationCymru: “Mark is very angry about the way the constituency party in Cardiff West has been treated. For many years the local party has been run by activists who are to the left of Keir Starmer, and by imposing Alex Barros-Curtis as the candidate the UK party has shown great disrespect to local members.

“Active steps are being taken to shut down the existing joint office in Cowbridge Road East, Cardiff, and open a new one for Mark. Mr Barros-Curtis will have to find an office of his own.”

We left a detailed message for Mr Barros-Curtis, inviting him to respond, but he has not done so.

