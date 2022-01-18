Mark Drakeford responds to idea of Huw Edwards becoming First Minister

Mark Drakeford has responded to the idea of Huw Edwards becoming the First Minister of Wales.

The broadcaster and journalist said he would like the top job after he was asked who he would like to be for one day, during a wide-ranging Q&A with the BBC’s Welsh language news service, Cymru Fyw.

He later tweeted the current First Minister, emphasising: “Let’s be clear… it was ‘for a day’. No cause for panic”.

Mark Drakeford responded with a cheerful gif of himself which had the caption: “Well, I’m smiling now.”

The exchange between the two prominent Welshmen sparked a number of responses on social media.

In his answer to Cymru Fyw, Huw Edwards said: said: “I would like to be the First Minister of Wales for one day and I would like to change a couple of things rather fundamentally in one day.

“I believe that would be impossible from the point of view of legislation but, I would like to have a look at a few social things, a few things in relation to education and few economic policies. Being First Minister of Wales for a day would suit me down to the ground.”