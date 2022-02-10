News
Mark Drakeford self-isolating after testing positive for Covid
Mark Drakeford is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19, it has been confirmed.
A Welsh Government spokesperson revealed that the First Minister tested positive for the virus after taking a PCR test.
The news comes a day before Mr Drakeford was due to announce his latest review of coronavirus legislation tomorrow.
Vaughan Gething Economy minister will now take the press conference instead
Get better soon Mr Drakeford. This should be a reminder that Boris is playing Russian Roulette with every person in this country on every level.
Can’t understand, with all the restrictions in place (which he as F. Minister obviously adhered to) how he managed to catch it. Does this mean that the lockdowns, social distancing and wearing face masks were all a waste of time ?
Hope you recover quickly Professor Drakeford. Have a good rest, you’ve worked so hard through this pandemic and been a fantastic leader. God bless.
True Welsh hero!
I think we will mind actually. Professor Drakeford has given and given and given of himself to our nation. Hope he gets well quickly.
(Just to add, this was a response to a really nasty comment that someone wrote that looks like it has now been deleted).