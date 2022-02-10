Mark Drakeford self-isolating after testing positive for Covid

Mark Drakeford is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19, it has been confirmed.

A Welsh Government spokesperson revealed that the First Minister tested positive for the virus after taking a PCR test.

The news comes a day before Mr Drakeford was due to announce his latest review of coronavirus legislation tomorrow.

Vaughan Gething Economy minister will now take the press conference instead

A Welsh government spokesman told BBC Wales: “He is self-isolating and working remotely.”

