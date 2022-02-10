Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Mark Drakeford self-isolating after testing positive for Covid

10 Feb 2022 1 minute Read
Wales’ First Minister Mark Drakeford. Picture by the Welsh Government

Mark Drakeford is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19, it has been confirmed.

A Welsh Government spokesperson revealed that the First Minister tested positive for the virus after taking a PCR test.

The news comes a day before Mr Drakeford was due to announce his latest review of coronavirus legislation tomorrow.

Vaughan Gething Economy minister will now take the press conference instead

A Welsh government spokesman told BBC Wales: “He is self-isolating and working remotely.”

Mab Meirion
Mab Meirion
5 hours ago

Get better soon Mr Drakeford. This should be a reminder that Boris is playing Russian Roulette with every person in this country on every level.

John Rogers
John Rogers
3 hours ago

Can’t understand, with all the restrictions in place (which he as F. Minister obviously adhered to) how he managed to catch it. Does this mean that the lockdowns, social distancing and wearing face masks were all a waste of time ?

Mr Williams
Mr Williams
1 hour ago

Hope you recover quickly Professor Drakeford. Have a good rest, you’ve worked so hard through this pandemic and been a fantastic leader. God bless.

True Welsh hero!

Mr Williams
Mr Williams
1 hour ago

I think we will mind actually. Professor Drakeford has given and given and given of himself to our nation. Hope he gets well quickly.

Mr Williams
Mr Williams
9 minutes ago
Reply to  Mr Williams

(Just to add, this was a response to a really nasty comment that someone wrote that looks like it has now been deleted).

