Mark Drakeford to chair community meeting after teenagers’ deaths sparked Ely riot

First Minister Mark Drakeford will bring together community representatives and public agencies to discuss support for the Ely community following the tragic deaths of two teenagers.

Harvey Evans, 15, died alongside his best friend Kyrees Sullivan, 16, when the Sur-Ron bike they were riding crashed in the Ely area of the city just after 6pm on Monday.

Their deaths sparked several hours of violence and disorder after word spread on social media that a marked police van had been pursuing the pair minutes before the crash.

CCTV from the area has since confirmed police were following the teenagers despite South Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Alun Michael dismissing it the following day as “rumour”

The First Minister will chair the meeting on Friday (26 May) together with Social Justice Minister Jane Hutt.

It will also be attended by community groups including representatives from ACE (Action in Caerau and Ely), Kevin Brennan MP, South Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Alun Michael, Ely councillor Russell Goodway and Councillor Huw Thomas and Paul Orders, the leader and chief executive of Cardiff Council.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched an investigation into “any interaction” between the South Wales force and the teenagers prior to the crash.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

