Mark Drakeford to focus on ‘Tory-made cost of living crisis’ as he launches Welsh Labour election campaign

Mark Drakeford will focus on what he will call a “Tory-made cost of living crisis” as he launches Welsh Labour’s election campaign today.

Speaking alongside UK Labour leader Keir Starmer he will emphasise Labour council’s environmental credentials, including “world-leading” recycling rates, building low carbon houses, and planting tens of thousands of trees.

Labour will be hoping to hold on to the councils it controls in Cardiff, Swansea, Newport, Neath Port Talbot, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Caerphilly and Torfaen. The party will also be eyeing a comeback victory in Merthyr Tydfil, Bridgend and Blaenau Gwent after losing majority control there at the 2017 elections when they lost 112 seats.

Mark Drakeford’s message will be that Welsh Labour works for the people of Wales and that Wales needs strong Welsh Labour councils.

“Over the past five years, Welsh Labour councils and Welsh Labour councillors have stepped in and stepped up, whether it’s been dealing with the effects of flooding, delivering flagship policies such as the 21st century school programme or being at the forefront of the pandemic response,” he will say.

“As we face a Tory-made cost of living crisis and the devastating situation in Ukraine, Welsh Labour Councils are again working tirelessly to protect and deliver for local communities.”

The Welsh Conservatives meanwhile have emphasised that the cost of living crisis is being felt across Europe.

Leader Andrew RT Davies said that Labour “can’t name a country in Europe that isn’t facing cost of living pressures.

“But one thing is certain – £3,120 extra in people’s pockets would make a huge difference. Thanks to Labour, that’s how much less money people in Wales earn each year when compared with Scotland.”

Plaid Cymru will launch their own local elections campaign in Llansannan on Friday.

