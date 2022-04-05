Mark Drakeford to focus on ‘Tory-made cost of living crisis’ as he launches Welsh Labour election campaign
Mark Drakeford will focus on what he will call a “Tory-made cost of living crisis” as he launches Welsh Labour’s election campaign today.
Speaking alongside UK Labour leader Keir Starmer he will emphasise Labour council’s environmental credentials, including “world-leading” recycling rates, building low carbon houses, and planting tens of thousands of trees.
Labour will be hoping to hold on to the councils it controls in Cardiff, Swansea, Newport, Neath Port Talbot, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Caerphilly and Torfaen. The party will also be eyeing a comeback victory in Merthyr Tydfil, Bridgend and Blaenau Gwent after losing majority control there at the 2017 elections when they lost 112 seats.
Mark Drakeford’s message will be that Welsh Labour works for the people of Wales and that Wales needs strong Welsh Labour councils.
“Over the past five years, Welsh Labour councils and Welsh Labour councillors have stepped in and stepped up, whether it’s been dealing with the effects of flooding, delivering flagship policies such as the 21st century school programme or being at the forefront of the pandemic response,” he will say.
“As we face a Tory-made cost of living crisis and the devastating situation in Ukraine, Welsh Labour Councils are again working tirelessly to protect and deliver for local communities.”
The Welsh Conservatives meanwhile have emphasised that the cost of living crisis is being felt across Europe.
Leader Andrew RT Davies said that Labour “can’t name a country in Europe that isn’t facing cost of living pressures.
“But one thing is certain – £3,120 extra in people’s pockets would make a huge difference. Thanks to Labour, that’s how much less money people in Wales earn each year when compared with Scotland.”
Plaid Cymru will launch their own local elections campaign in Llansannan on Friday.
He is right in the narrower sense because it is the Tories in London that have the ultimate power to lighten the load on ordinary people. However in the wider sense he is as guilty as them because he too always gives preference to the green lobby regardless of how it hits people or how inefficient some of those policies are, and how corrupt some elements are proving to be.
Oh, Andrew. Pointing out that people in Scotland “earn” £3,120 more than those in Wales makes a mockery of your UK-wide policy of levelling up. Have you told Michael Gove it is rain he can feel running down his back as you stand four-square behind him?
Kick all English party’s out of wales that’s the Tories Labour and all Brexit party’s vote Plaid Cymru 🏴 it’s time for a new wales 🏴
When it comes to extractive corrupt capitalism, it’s a lot harder to find anyone who has a good word to say about it. It’s not hard to admire a self-made entrepreneur who pioneers a new area of business, but it is very hard to admire a system that strips resources out of a country and leaves little behind. What no society can cope with is a situation where the proportion of people pursuing their own selfish interests begins to climb to the point where fewer and fewer people see any point in working for the collective interest and obeying rules… Read more »
I look forward to the day we stop blaming Westminster and start to take ownership of our economic challenges. Yesterday, I had a prospective Labour councillor knock my door, much of his narrative was directed at blaming the Tories. It is pitiful to hear this time and time again. Please can we in Wales stop being victims and take ownership of our future.
Very true
This resonates somewhat with my thoughts – these are local elections for councils that for the next five years will have a very real effect on our lives, in many ways far more so than either Senedd or Westminster and to use these elections as a comment on “national” politics – from all political sides – is fundamentally dishonest. .
Only the people of wales can change it stop being little Englanders and be proud to be welsh welsh it’s time for a new wales kick all English party’s out of wales vote Plaid Cymru 🏴
You want a one party state do you?
Mark is really not accepting responsibility. He was the one who banned supermarkets from selling kids clothes and school stationary.