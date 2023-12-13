Mark Drakeford to step down as First Minister in March

Emily Price

Mark Drakeford has announced he will step down as Wales’ First Minister in March.

Mr Drakeford made the announcement on Wednesday morning on Members’ balcony of the Senedd oriel. Although journalists were invited to attend and film the statement, they were not permitted to asked the First Minister any questions.

During his statement, Mr Drakeford said: ““When I stood for election as leader of Welsh Labour, I said I would stand down during the current Senedd term. That time has now come.”

In July 2020, Mr Drakeford said he would not serve the whole of the Senedd term and confirmed he intended to step down at the next election.

Speaking at the Eisteddfod this year, the First Minister said it was “important to have a refresh”.

“It is difficult for those who will be doing the work in the future to have people like me sitting behind them,” he said.

“I don’t want to do that. I think of it like Tony Benn – when he decided to leave the House of Commons, he said ‘I’m going to stop being an MP in order to spend more time in politics.”

He added: “I’m not going to be a Member of the Senedd after 2026 but I am not going to step back from the debate or stop thinking about Wales’ future.”

Mr Drakeford made the comments in a question and answer session with Elin Jones, the Senedd’s presiding officer.

But he did not tell the Eisteddfod maes at what point before 2026 he would quit as first minister.

Mr Drakeford was first elected as Senedd member for Cardiff West in 2011, and became first minister after Carwyn Jones stepped down eight years later.

In response to Mark Drakeford’s intention to step down in spring 2024, Jeremy Miles MS said: “Mark Drakeford is an extraordinary man who has led Wales through extraordinary times.

“He has been a beacon for compassion in our politics, and an example of public service to our nation.

“When he steps down as First Minister and Welsh Labour Leader, he will be able to look back on a career dedicated to helping others – as a probation worker, as a professor of social policy, as an adviser to Rhodri Morgan, as a Minister and as First Minister of Wales.

“Much will be said about his political life and his many accomplishments. I want to pay personal tribute to the person we have all seen bear the weight of leading a nation through the most difficult times – with integrity, dignity and strength.

“As we consider what comes next, I hope we will resolve to build on Mark’s legacy, to meet new challenges head on, and to set our sights on an ambitious future for Wales.”

