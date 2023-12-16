Mark Drakeford warned he faces a lifetime ban from dozens of pubs

Richard Evans, local democracy reporter

The chairman of a pub watch organisation says outgoing First Minister Mark Drakeford will never be welcome in dozens of pubs covered by the scheme.

In December 2020 the West Conwy Pub Watch wrote an open letter to Mr Drakeford informing him he was banned from certain pubs in Conwy after some landlords deemed new Covid restrictions as too extreme.

The move came following the introduction of rules which included a ban on alcohol sales in hospitality settings as well as a 6pm curfew.

Mr Drakeford announced he would be stepping down as First Minister this week after five years at the helm of Welsh Government.

Not welcome

Phil Ashe, chairman of Llandudno Pub Watch and the vice-chair of West Conwy Pub Watch, said Mr Drakeford would struggle to get a pint in Conwy after he steps back from frontline politics.

He said: “Mark Drakeford is not welcome in our pubs, and he never will be because of the damage he caused all the pubs during the pandemic.

“We currently have 90 odd members, and Mark Drakeford is still barred. Most pubs and businesses are still struggling because of him. Everyone in the pubs is extremely happy he has resigned.

“We just seemed to be a punching bag for all his policies, and since we’ve come out of Covid, he has done nothing to help the businesses recover, and now going into a cost-of-living crisis, he goes and puts a 20mph speed limit in place, which has caused massive problems for our industry.

“All he has done is damage the tourist industry over the last five years.

“There’s not a chance he’s getting a beer in Conwy.”

Personal abuse

At the time, Blaenau Gwent MS Alun Davies attacked the decision to ban the First Minister from pubs in the north of Wales as “personal abuse”.

Mr Davies took aim at a front page by the Daily Post newspaper which read ‘Barred: Do not allow this man on the premises’ alongside a picture of Mark Drakeford.

“This is appalling,” Alun Davies said. “I questioned this decision today but to publish nasty and vicious personal attacks such as this is disgusting. You should be ashamed.”

He later said that he believed in “decency in public discourse” and those defending the attack should be “ashamed” for “defending this personal abuse”.

The Welsh Government has declined to comment.

