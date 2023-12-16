Mark Drakeford warned he faces a lifetime ban from dozens of pubs
Richard Evans, local democracy reporter
The chairman of a pub watch organisation says outgoing First Minister Mark Drakeford will never be welcome in dozens of pubs covered by the scheme.
In December 2020 the West Conwy Pub Watch wrote an open letter to Mr Drakeford informing him he was banned from certain pubs in Conwy after some landlords deemed new Covid restrictions as too extreme.
The move came following the introduction of rules which included a ban on alcohol sales in hospitality settings as well as a 6pm curfew.
Mr Drakeford announced he would be stepping down as First Minister this week after five years at the helm of Welsh Government.
Not welcome
Phil Ashe, chairman of Llandudno Pub Watch and the vice-chair of West Conwy Pub Watch, said Mr Drakeford would struggle to get a pint in Conwy after he steps back from frontline politics.
He said: “Mark Drakeford is not welcome in our pubs, and he never will be because of the damage he caused all the pubs during the pandemic.
“We currently have 90 odd members, and Mark Drakeford is still barred. Most pubs and businesses are still struggling because of him. Everyone in the pubs is extremely happy he has resigned.
“We just seemed to be a punching bag for all his policies, and since we’ve come out of Covid, he has done nothing to help the businesses recover, and now going into a cost-of-living crisis, he goes and puts a 20mph speed limit in place, which has caused massive problems for our industry.
“All he has done is damage the tourist industry over the last five years.
“There’s not a chance he’s getting a beer in Conwy.”
Personal abuse
At the time, Blaenau Gwent MS Alun Davies attacked the decision to ban the First Minister from pubs in the north of Wales as “personal abuse”.
Mr Davies took aim at a front page by the Daily Post newspaper which read ‘Barred: Do not allow this man on the premises’ alongside a picture of Mark Drakeford.
“This is appalling,” Alun Davies said. “I questioned this decision today but to publish nasty and vicious personal attacks such as this is disgusting. You should be ashamed.”
He later said that he believed in “decency in public discourse” and those defending the attack should be “ashamed” for “defending this personal abuse”.
The Welsh Government has declined to comment.
I’m no Laboursupporter but this is just despicable. I am personally grateful to Mr D for keeping us as safe as possible. Conwy landlords are selfserving ifall they think about is their pockets. Inote that Conwy’s pubs are still open.
Petty people who’d sell their country down the river if they could sell their products for an extra fiver.
Remember that was Conwy. To
which country [if any] do you think most of them would be loyal?
Mark Drakeford,before he became First Minister was well known for whooping it up in the drinking dens of the north’s costa geriatrica.
Well I’m a Plaid voter, but I’d be happy to serve him a pint if he came into my work.
He’s a decent man, with decent values, who acted correctly, according to the best available expert advice at the time.
I’ll drink with Drakeford.
What a small petty minded childish move. This is playground 101, you cant come to my party cos you smell. And they would be happy to contribute to the spread of a deadly airborne visas that killed over 220K in the UK and caused millions to suffer from long covid. Just peachy eh.
Really, get a grip on life pubs, I would like to see the list published so I can avoid them.
Virus, not visas
I bet none, literally NONE of those pubs are locally owned! Colonialism at it’s worst! OFNADWY!!!!!
Methinks the pub owners doth complain too much. Obnoxious lot!
Yes please publish a list of these pubs so we can avoid them.
I suspect that no matter what Mr Drakeford did, these people would not be happy.
Surprise, surprise – the area is Conservative.
Much as I have disagreed with many of Drakeford’s policies and ideas I can’t see the point of banning him from any pub or any other kind of venue. There again he’s not likely to lose any sleep over this kind of petty schoolyard gesturing. Seems like the cancel culture so often linked to the wokish tendency is now spreading quickly through the ranks of the ever so sensitive gammon/colonialist segment of our communities.