Mark Drakeford would refuse seat in House of Lords

First Minister Mark Drakeford has said he would not accept a seat in the House of Lords if asked.

Mr Drakeford, who confirmed he would stap down as the leader of Welsh Labour and First Minister early next year, was responding to a question put to him by the Press Association. It asked if he would accept a peerage in the Lords to swell Labour’s numbers in the Upper House of Parliament.

He responded: “I will not be looking to, if I were ever to be asked, I would not be looking to become a member of an unelected House of Lords.”

“I simply don’t believe that that is the right way to run things in a democracy.”

Support

Mr Drakeford also pointed to his support for Labour’s plans to reform the Lords, telling PA: “I think they are very important reforms. I don’t say for a minute that they all have to be done on the first day, but there is a journey of House of Lords reform that we need to embark upon.

“The fact that there are hereditary peers still making laws in this country is surely, well if I was to call it a democratic anachronism that would be giving you the kindest description I can think of.”

He also has said he is “optimistic” about the next general election for Labour, amid proposed budget cuts by the Labour-run Welsh Government.

Optimistic

Asked about how cuts in the devolved government’s draft budget might impact Labour’s popularity in Wales, the Welsh First Minister told the PA news agency: “We are, first of all, very optimistic about the general election and will continue as we always do to work as hard as we can to deliver as many Labour seats for a next Labour government as we can from Wales.

“I think people in Wales will be understanding of the context within which the budget is set.

“We have had to find £1.3 billion in our budget compared to the budget that was set for us by the Tories. That is the point I think we keep trying to explain to people.

“When Rishi Sunak was chancellor of the Exchequer, he set a budget for us in the Comprehensive Spending Review. The budget that he said we needed is worth £1.3 billion less than when he set it.

“The struggle that we face is a direct result in the way in which the Tories have managed the economy and the impact of inflation and so on, so I think in Wales there is a broad understanding of where the responsibility for all this lies.”

