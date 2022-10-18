Watch: Mark Drakeford and Andrew RT Davies clash in Senedd in extremely emotional scenes

The First Minister and the leader of the Welsh Conservatives have clashed in emotional scenes at the Senedd.

Mark Drakeford’s voice trembled with emotion as he erupted at Andrew RT Davies over his criticism of the Welsh NHS.

Andrew RT Davies had quoted a member of the public who had said that Wales was like a “third-world country” when it came to healthcare.

Mark Drakeford angrily defended NHS workers: “You have chosen to use that language here this afternoon. What do those people face? They face cuts to their pay because of the policy of your Government, and now they face cuts to the budgets that the health service itself will have at its disposal.

“It is shocking. It is absolutely shocking to me, but you will think that you can turn up here this afternoon with a mess that your party has made to the budgets of this country to the reputation of this country around the world.

“You think you turn up here this afternoon and claim some sort of moral high ground? What sort of world do you belong in?”

The First Minister became upset after Andrew RT Davies had asked him a question about long ambulance waiting times.

Andrew RT Davies had earlier referred to the case of Keith Morris, of Merthyr Tydfil, who had been waiting for an ambulance on the floor in pain for 15 hours after a fall.

“You haven’t said once in response to my two questions, the solution that the government is proposing to take this pressure out of the ambulance service and allow them to get on with the job that they do, which is a fantastic job when it works correctly,” Andrew RT Davies said.

“Now what I want to leave this chamber understanding is what the roadmap from the Welsh Government is, as we go further into the winter months to alleviate these problems, so that in Aneurin Bevan will not be turning in his grave, and a government that is responsible for the health service has a solution to the problems.”

Llywydd Elin Jones had to bring proceedings to a pause.

“I understand that the arguments and the feelings run high on these issues from a variety of perspectives,” she said.

“I understand some of the shouting taking place, but I won’t have people pointing in anger and just sticking and gesticulating in anger at other people.

“Can we just take a moment just to calm down?”

