Mark Williams Selected to Fight Ceredigion for Lib Dems at general election

Ceredigion Liberal Democrats have reselected Mark Williams as their candidate for the next general election.

Mr Williams was formerly the MP for Ceredigion from 2005- 2017 and was leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats.

Ben Lake narrowly defeated Mr Williams to win the seat for Plaid Cymru by just 104 votes in 2017.

Mr Williams subsequently finished in third place in the 2019 general election behind the Conservatives as Mr Lake secured 38% of the vote.

Since 2017 he has resumed his teaching career and is active in a range of local voluntary organisations and charities.

Overlooked

“I am delighted to once again be our candidate in my home constituency, the place where we live, where my children have grown up and thrived, and in which I passionately believe has so much potential,” he said.

“Ceredigion is a wonderful place in which to live, but all too often is overlooked by UK Government Westminster and the Welsh Government in Cardiff Bay.

“That is why Ceredigion needs a strong voice to champion it in Parliament and why I’m going to be working hard to win back the seat and put Ceredigion’s interests first. Standing up for local communities has always been the defining characteristic of the Liberal Democrats.

“The Liberal Democrats’ commitment to internationalism, protecting our natural environment, standing up for carers and reforming our democracy are things I’m really looking forward to talking to residents about on the doorstep.”

Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader and Senedd Member for Mid & West Wales Jane Dodds said “I am thrilled to see that Mark Williams has been reselected to stand as our candidate in Ceredigion where we have a real chance of winning the seat back.

“Mark has the experience, drive and compassion to be a loud voice for Ceredigion in Westminster and has my full support, both as Welsh Party Leader and as the Senedd Member for Mid and West Wales.

“I’m looking forward to getting stuck into the campaign to get Mark back into Parliament.”

