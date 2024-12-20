Market traders could be forced to leave temporary home

Traders from a closed Welsh market have been told they could have to leave their temporary location by March of 2025 as the council looks to save millions of pounds for essential services.

It comes after they were moved from their original spot in Bridgend market in September 2023, following the discovery of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete, or RAAC, within the structure’s roof.

It led to the building being closed with immediate effect to protect public safety after an emergency meeting of cabinet members was called following the discovery by inspectors, with further assessments needed before it can re-open.

The move left the 17 stall-holders in the market with just hours to pack up their stock and leave, with some eventually taking up places in other shops around the town centre, and eight others moving just metres away to the former Officers Club in the Rhiw Shopping Centre.

However the tenancy of five current stall holders at the temporary site, which is understood to be subsidised by the local authority, will now come to an end in March of 2025, with the council saying they could no longer afford to “indefinitely subsidise a temporary market hall where the majority of traders have found alternative premises.”

Chris Pritchard runs an American coffee shop from inside the new location in Bridgend and said the news came as a complete shock to him and others still trading there.

He said: “We got home to find letters from the council, basically saying that from March 15 they’re planning on closing the market down because it’s not financially economical based on the council’s current circumstances.

“Because it’s literally just been dropped like a bomb on us we’ve not had chance to work out what comes next yet. Nobody in here had any suspicions about anything as they’ve not dropped any hints or nothing.”

A joint statement from five Independent councillors who cover the town centre area of Bridgend added: “This administration has made countless bad decisions over an extended period of time that have led to this position.

“From making Bridgend inaccessible to many, removing hundreds of car parking spaces, closing public toilets, consulting on closing the bus station and getting rid of the shopmobilty scheme it has all contributed to this position.

“When the market closed its doors we were told that this was only a temporary measure. We hoped that it would be temporary with a positive outcome, not the negative one we’ve seen today.”

A council spokesman said while the authority had already extended the temporary contract at the site from November 2024 to March 2025, they would now be withdrawing the subsidy after that date.

They said: “Like all councils, we have to face the unfortunate reality that multi-million pound savings must be made in 2025-26 in order to protect essential services for vulnerable people.

“While we continue to provide a range of support for local businesses, we cannot afford to indefinitely subsidise a temporary market hall where the majority of traders have found alternative premises and just five of the 20 stalls are occupied.

“Discussions over the temporary nature of these arrangements have been going on for some time, and traders will be aware that while the original lease on the temporary market hall was due to expire in November, we offered to extend it to March 2025.

“This was intended to ensure they could benefit from the Christmas trading period while also having more time to seek alternative premises or, if they preferred, to directly negotiate a renewal with the Rhiw Shopping Centre for the current site.

“While the temporary arrangements will end in March 2025, our ongoing offer to support the remaining stallholders and help them locate suitable new premises or access opportunities for grant funding and new training initiatives remains open.”

