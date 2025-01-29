Masterplan for major development of seaside town released

New plans to transform a popular seaside town feature 1,100 new homes, as well as shops, cafes, restaurants, and leisure attractions.

The developments in Porthcawl are part of a new masterplan released by the local council ahead of public consultations.

The consultation, set for February 2025, will be launched alongside a special exhibition event for the long-running plans which include a range of leisure and infrastructure developments for the area alongside the creation of up to 1,100 new homes.

Most notably the proposals will include new “stepped” coastal defences at Sandy Bay, as well as the creation of a pump track, skate park, and mini-golf course along with new shops, cafés, and restaurants.

It also includes the construction of 1,100 new houses across three areas of the town with up to 450 at Sandy Bay, 200 at Coney Beach, and up to 450 at Salt Lake with plans also intended for the popular Griffin Park to triple in size.

Seasonal events

Additionally plans could see space set aside for the town to host seasonal events such as fairs as well as overnight parking for motorhomes at Sandy Lane with room for Newton Primary school to expand.

There could also be a number of car parking developments with a potential multi-storey car park featured at Salt Lake along with the “redevelopment” of the existing open air car park at Hillsboro.

With part of the land set aside for the development the town will also see the closure of its iconic Coney Beach Amusement Park in the coming years after more than 100 years of business in the area.

Speaking ahead of the consultations Councillor Neelo Farr of Porthcawl said the final proposals had included as many ideas and facilities suggested by local residents as possible.

She said: “Public consultation has proven to be a cornerstone of our efforts to regenerate Porthcawl and you only have to look at the illustrative masterplan to see how we have included as many of the ideas and facilities suggested by local residents as possible into our final stage proposals.

“Whether it is a pump track and skate park, a multi-use games area, room for new shops, cafes, restaurants and kiosks, pocket parks, interactive fountains and water features, new play areas for children of all ages, extensive green landscaping, potential mini-golf and overnight parking for motorhomes, or just plenty of flexible open space which can be used to host seasonal events

ranging from fairs and fairground rides to ice rinks and speciality markets the waterfront regeneration masterplan really demonstrates the scope of Bridgend County Borough Council and Welsh Government’s joint ambitious vision for the area.

“With a substantial green corridor winding through the regeneration zone before reconnecting with the waterfront Griffin Park could more than triple in size and benefit from a wide range of new facilities, such as a climbing wall and a fully equipped fitness trail, while Sandy Bay will be transformed with new coastal defences in the form of impressive stepped revetments leading

down onto the beach and all-new retail opportunities facing out onto the promenade.

“The plans include just over a thousand new community-focused homes suitable for families, people who live alone, couples just starting out, older people, and more. In response to concerns that younger residents of Porthcawl feel unable to afford local properties we are also ensuring that half of this new housing will be made up of affordable modern homes.”

Leisure infrastructure

She added: “To make sure that the housing element is fully rounded we have also included a huge variety of opportunities for new leisure infrastructure as well as shops, cafes, and restaurants, space to allow potential expansion and growth at Newton Primary, and evenly-distributed parking facilities.

“Visitor parking is also accounted for with new parking at Coney Beach, a redevelopment of the existing open air car park at Hillsboro, and options for providing additional ‘edge of town’ overflow facilities along with suitable links.

“We have also proposed introducing landscaped natural play areas including adventure, woodland and tree-top play facilities, studio space suitable for creative industries, cycle hubs, a duneside park featuring enhanced habitats, raised boardwalks, activity and viewing platforms, event space, and much more.”

The full proposals will now be revealed at an event held in the Hi Tide Inn in Porthcawl between 9am and 7.30pm on Monday, February 3, where people will be able to see the new plans and engage with regeneration officers from both the council and Welsh Government.

Residents will also able to view them in full online by visiting porthcawlwaterfront.co.uk or by emailing [email protected]. The deadline for consultation responses is February 28, 2025.

