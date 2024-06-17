Matthew Rhys reveals battle to get Owain Glyndŵr biopic made

Hollywood star Matthew Rhys has lifted the lid on how he has tried to get a film about Owain Glyndŵr off the ground.

Appearing on a recent episode of the Rob Brydon & podcast, the two Welshmen discussed Rhys’ latest projects and how the Cardiff-born actor was busy pitching ideas, but admitted he was currently ‘stuck in development hell’.

“I’m in development for a number a number of things,” he explained. “I suppose the one thing that I’m genuinely excited about that I’ve been trying to get made for so long is a story of Owain Glyndŵr.

“That’s been that’s been the uphill slog that’s been about a 12 year development.”

When asked to explain to the non-Welsh listeners of the podcast just who Owain Glyndŵr was, The Americans and Perry Mason star, said: “Owain Glyndŵr was who many deem the last Welsh Prince of Wales, who in the 16th century led an incredibly successful rebellion against the English when things turned for the worse for Wales as they did for Scotland and Ireland.

“Glyndŵr united a very divided Wales. He not only retook Wales but started to push into England incredibly, until the English said, ‘this is far far too much from the Taffs’ and they came back with a vengeance. They took his family they came back upon him with a vengeance, the like of which we had never seen, which kind up set up modern Wales as it is now.”

When podcast host Brydon enquired whether the film could have a happy uplifting ending, Rhys replied: “Yes, you’d probably end it with when we won the last Grand Slam!”

The actor, who won many plaudits for his portrayal of the famed defence lawyer Perry Mason in the self-titled TV series, which ended last year, said he’s been searching for the next role, but because of his TV successes Stateside his agents have been very selective of which roles he is put forward for.

“Because, some things did well – Perry Mason did relatively well. So then you’re approached by a number of people to start developing. I am what is known as in the midst of development hell where there are about 10 projects, books mainly that you’re in constant zoom meetings about, notes on treatment, notes on the script, what to do, who do we pitch to next? You’ll just sit in this round robin slog pitching to people like Apple and Amazon and Netflix and HBO. I’ll be in meetings saying ‘oh this project is my life’s work’. And my agent said you’ve got to stop saying ‘this is my most important part’, because you said that a few times the last time we pitched.”

The actor, who once shared a flat with fellow Welsh acting titan Michael Sheen, did however bring a play about Dylan Thomas to the stage when he was part of a special performance to mark International Dylan Thomas Day in New York to celebrate the Welsh poet and writer.

The specially commissioned one-act play ‘Dear Mr Thomas’ was premiered at 92Y and features the Emmy Award winning actor, along with his partner and The Americans co-star Keri Russell, plus Richard Burton’s daughter Kate Burton.

International Dylan Thomas Day is held each year on 14th May, the anniversary of the date when Under Milk Wood was first read on stage at 92Y The Poetry Center, New York in 1953.

