Matty Cash ruled out of Poland’s Euro 2024 play-off final against Wales

Aston Villa defender Matty Cash will miss Poland’s Euro 2024 play-off final against Wales through injury.

Cash suffered a suspected hamstring injury 11 minutes after coming on as a half-time substitute in Thursday’s 5-1 play-off semi-final win over Estonia.

“A great night in Warsaw ended in a bad one for me!” Cash wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“Best of luck in the final everyone! Let’s go Polska! 1 more.”

Wales and Poland meet at the Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday with a place at Euro 2024 in Germany this summer at stake.

Villa will hope that Cash’s injury is not too serious, with Unai Emery’s side resuming their bid for a Champions League spot at home to Wolves on March 30.

