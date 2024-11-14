Measures put in place to protect shoreline from motorhomes and wild camping

Dale Spridgeon, local democracy reporter

Fragile land beside a popular beach is being protected from damage after huge stones were put in place to stop motorhomes and overnight campers using it.

It follows complaints over parking by “irresponsible” campers beyond the boundary of the Lleiniog car park near Penmon.

The land around that area has been historically impacted by high tides and coastal erosion.

Anglesey council has installed a number of large boulders at the far end of the Aberlleiniog car park.

The measures are designed to stop access onto an area where there has been problems caused by people parking and camping on a grassy, pebbled area of scrub land beside the beach and inlet.

Stunning views

The land there affords visitors stunning views across the Menai Strait and towards the mountains of Eryri.

Some motor homes and vehicles have been staying over night and there has been issues over litter and fires being lit.

Another large boulder has also been placed by the entrance to the car park designed to stop larger motorhomes and vans driving around the side of the height restriction barrier.

Since the stones were installed by Anglesey County Council in August it has been noted that wild plants in the area have started to grow back.

The Llangoed and Penmon Community has welcomed the move, but is also calling for further measures to help protect the area, which is popular with locals and tourists throughout the year.

The scenic location includes a section of the Anglesey coastal path which has seen problems due to coastal erosion.

Bridge inspection

It is now calling for discussions over several issues in the area, and a structural inspection of a bridge near the entrance of the car park impacted by the floods and winter high tides.

In a statement an Anglesey County Council spokesperson said it had “received complaints that visitors with vehicles were able to travel through the Aberlleiniog car park and were subsequently parking on the grass area near the mouth of the river”.

“There had also been reports that tents were being erected and fires being lit at the location.

“In response (at the beginning of August 2024), the County Council placed a row of stones to prevent vehicle access to the grass area.

“Consequently, this allowed wild plants the opportunity to re-grow

“Furthermore, we became aware that camping vehicles were able to go around the height barrier by the entrance of the car park.

“To prevent pollution and waste problems associated with some irresponsible users of motorhomes (staying overnight in an undesignated camping location), a stone was placed at the barrier to prevent this.”

Diverted

In a statement the community council said: “We are pleased to see and welcome the stones that have been placed at this location to stop any vehicles from encroaching beyond this point, due to ongoing concerns regarding coastal erosion.

“It appears that since a defence wall was created at ‘Cerrig’ the problem has been diverted elsewhere, and this has become evident at the car park and the mouth of the Lleiniog river.

“Even the coastal path at the other side of the river is showing further deterioration and the Community Council is very anxious to speak with the County Council to see what can be done and this includes the road bridge by the entrance to the Car Park.

“Following floods and high tides last winter at this point, the bridge was nearly submerged.

“Due to strength of the water last winter, the walls on the Penmon side have collapsed into the river and, for this reason, Llangoed and Penmon Community Council now believes that a structural inspection is needed for the bridge. Something urgent is needed before it is too late.”

