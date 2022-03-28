Mebyon Kernow hit back at holiday home owner Gordon Ramsay’s ‘shocking’ comments about Cornwall

The Cornish national party Mebyon Kernow have strongly criticised celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay after he made what they called “shocking” comments about Cornwall.

The Hell’s Kitchen star, who has three holiday homes in Cornwall, told Radio 2 that “I absolutely love Cornwall, it’s just the Cornish I can’t stand.”

His comments come amid increasing tensions after properties in the Cornish seaside village of St Agnes were graffitied with the words: “Second homeowners give something back: rent or sell your empty houses to local people at a fair price’ and ‘No more investment properties’.”

Dick Cole, leader of Mebyon Kernow and a councillor for St Dennis & St Enoder, said that he was “really disappointed” by Gordon Ramsay’s “divisive comments and his lack of respect for the Cornish people”.

“It is shocking that he deems it OK to make such a public statement that he would presumably not make about other national or ethnic groups,” he said.

“It does need to be pointed out that the Cornish are protected as a ‘national minority’ – just like the Welsh and Scots – through the Framework Convention for the Protection of National Minorities. I sincerely hope he will reflect on his words and apologise.

“Many people living to the west of the Tamar do not enjoy as good a life as Mr Ramsay. I would welcome The Sun doing features on poverty, housing crisis & other socio-economic problems suffered by ordinary people in Cornwall & the need for greater support for Cornish culture.”

Meanwhile, campaigners in Cornwall have welcomed proposals in Wales for a big increase in council tax for second homes, saying that the 300% tax hike would be great for Cornwall.

Loveday Jenkin of Mebyon Kernow told the BBC: “We need to look at what’s going to work best for Cornwall.

“Additional council tax on houses that are not in permanent occupation I think is a great idea because they are not being used for the local community.

“And we have a desperate housing emergency in Cornwall at the moment.”

