Medical innovations secure support from Welsh Government
A wound-healing product made from maggot secretions and a blood test for Multiple Sclerosis – the first of its kind in the world – are among the Welsh innovations to secure support from the Welsh Government.
Economy Secretary, Jeremy Miles, today announced £900k funding for 5 projects which promise to deliver real-life medical benefits through cutting edge life sciences technology.
Bridgend-based Zoobiotic Limited are developing products from larval secretions which speed the removal of dead or infected skin tissue to help a wound heal.
Cutting edge
Using a different approach, Corryn Biotechnologies in Swansea are working on a handheld medical device which can deposit a layer of microscopic polymer fibres over a wound, creating a dressing using “electrospinning” technology.
Today marks World MS Day [Thursday 30 May] and one of the cutting-edge projects being announced is to develop T-Cell tests, which are used in diagnostics and precision medicine.
Immunoserv’stechnology will be a Cardiff-developed, clinically validated diagnostic blood test for MS – the first of its kind worldwide.
Research
Arcitebio Ltd in Aberystwyth has developed a low-cost diabetic-friendly and tooth-friendly natural sweetener using a biotechnological solution to produce xylitol from biomass.
Finally, Copner Biotech in Ebbw Vale are exploring using bioprinting technology to produce organ replacements.
Known as SMART FIS, the programme is a new approach to research and development.
It is not restricted to businesses and research organisations: it is open to any organisation wishing to engage in research, development and innovation, including the third sector, local authorities and health boards.
For a new organisation this might mean accessing technology to get a new idea off the ground.
For a developing one, it could be help with a project which has potential, and for an established organisation it might be about specialist know-how to give an international edge by opening-up new markets.
Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles, said: “We launched our Flexible Innovation Support (FIS) programme last summer to help Welsh businesses and organisations improve people’s everyday lives by driving cutting-edge research and innovation.
“We want to build a stronger and fairer nation with an economy based on fair work, sustainability and sectors of the future – this support programme provides a strong footing for this ambition.
“As can be seen with these inspiring projects, Welsh companies are developing world-changing ideas which could ultimately save people’s lives. Any kind of organisation is welcome to apply for this support – please do see if yours could benefit too.”
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
Will we improve hospital provision for rural Wales so we do not have to sponge off our neighbours?