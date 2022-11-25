Meet the 100-year-old Welsh woman who has two birthdays a year

A Welsh woman, who recently passed the milestone of reaching 100 years of age, has two birthdays a year.

Mayor of Neath Port Talbot, Cllr Robert Wood, paid a visit to Afan Valley-born Lillian May Jones – to give his congratulations on her 100th birthday – at the Hollins Care Centre in Neath.

Lillian was born and lived in Margam Street, Cymmer, until going to the Hollins.

She was one of seven children and is the only one still living.

During World War Two, Lillian helped the war effort by working in the arsenal in Bridgend and in June 1946, she married Vivian Jones in Calfaria Welsh Baptist Chapel.

The pair were married for 68 years until the death of Lillian’s husband. Lillian has a daughter Eira Young, a grandson Ryan Young and a great grandson, Osian Young.

Until her retirement, Lillian worked at The Old Clinic in Margam Street, Cymmer, then as a caretaker/cleaner at the Cymmer Health Centre.

She is the cousin of David Jones, the father of Cymmer and Glyncorrwg councillor Jeff Jones.

Cllr Jones said: “Lillian certainly deserved to be congratulated by the Mayor on her 100th birthday. There is a lovely family story about Lillian as she actually celebrates two birthdays.

“When she was retiring, the-then health board needed her birth certificate and when she produced it, the date was worn away. She had always celebrated her birthday on 22 November – however, when her new birth certificate came back it was 24 November, so ever since, she celebrates her birthday on both dates.”

