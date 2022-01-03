Members of iconic Mwnt church ‘overwhelmed’ after raising £10,000 in one day to fix vandalism

Members of an iconic church in Ceredigion say they are “overwhelmed” after £10,000 was raised in one day after the building was vandalised.

Yesterday morning £700 had been raised for the building but the total stands now at over £12,000. The cause can be donated to here.

Cllr Clive Davies who has been leading the fundraising efforts thanked people for their donations and asked them to keep sharing the fundraiser.

“Thank you for your kind words and generous donations,” he said. “The members of the church are overwhelmed with the response.”

Among the backers were Ceredigion’s MP Ben Lake who said that it was “hard to understand the motivation for this terrible vandalism” and pointed people to the fundraiser to “support the restoration efforts”.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating after the church as found to have been damaged inside and out, including smashed windows, after Christmas.

Clive Davies said that he was working with police to find new ways to protect the church from vandalism.

He said that they had already received some donations offered to the church trustees but wanted to open the fundraising effort to anyone that wanted to contribute “to help with the generosity shown not only by those locally but from all parts of the UK and beyond”.

“The money will go towards the repairs needed to get this iconic church back to previous condition,” he said.