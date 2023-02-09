Members of Parliament to receive 2.9% pay increase from April
MPs are set to get a 2.9% pay increase from April, bringing the overall salary from £84,144 to £86,584.
The Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority, which sets pay for MPs, confirmed the rise will take effect from April 1. It said that the increase would be the same as the average rise for public sector workers last year.
The salary increase for MPs comes as households across the country grapple with cost-of-living pressures, with the Government also facing a wave of industrial action by nurses, railway workers, teachers and others as part of ongoing disputes over pay.
Richard Lloyd, Ipsa’s chairman, said: “In confirming MPs’ pay for next year, we have once again considered very carefully the extremely difficult economic circumstances, the Government’s evolving approach to public sector pay in the light of forecasted rates of inflation, and the principle that MPs’ pay should be reflective of their responsibility in our democracy.
“Our aim is to ensure that pay is fair for MPs, regardless of their financial circumstances, to support the most diverse of parliaments.
“Serving as an MP should not be the preserve of those wealthy enough to fund it themselves. It is important for our democracy that people from any background should see representing their communities in Parliament as a possibility.”
Ipsa was created in 2009, largely as a response to the MPs’ expenses scandal, in a bid to make the payments more transparent and reach independent decisions on salaries.
At that rate it will take over 50 years for MPs to get the same salaries as the union bosses.
So that’s a 27% pay increase since 2010 plus this additional pay increase. In isolation this pay increase looks small but, compared to nurses, civil servants etc who have barely had a pay increase since 2010 – it’s more money on top of quite a lot of money.
I wonder where it’s coming from? Maybe it’s al little bit of the Money all these companies are saving in the taxes and fair wages they should be paying people. Is there anymore corrupt institution on the planet than that of Westminster and their Royal betters?! I’d say they are a close second to the Vatican.