Menai Bridge closure survey launched for shops and businesses to share their experiences

Shops and businesses are being asked to share their experiences of the impact of the recent Menai Bridge closure.

The A5 Menai Suspension Bridge was closed to all traffic with immediate effect on 21 October by the Welsh Government, in the interest of public safety, after serious risks were identified and structural engineers recommended closing the bridge.

Despite the bridge being closed, shops and businesses are very much open and need the support of shoppers.

The Isle of Anglesey County Council has prepared an online survey so businesses in Menai Bridge can have their say following reports of a loss in trade and less footfall in the town centre.

It is hoped that data provided will via the survey will bolster the council’s case for extra funding from the Welsh Government to support the local business community.

More than 80 local businesses will be contacted directly and asked to complete the online survey.

Anglesey Council’s Deputy Leader and Economic Development portfolio holder, Councillor Carwyn Jones, said: “The Menai Suspension Bridge is a vital gateway to and from the town centre. Whilst the bridge is closed – the town is very much open for business and needs our support.

“Local businesses have reported a fall in trade since the closure. We hope that the survey will play a vital role in gauging how much shops and businesses in the town have been impacted.”

He added: “We are already holding discussions with colleagues in Welsh Government in respect of the impact of the closure of the bridge on local businesses. Business Wales are also helping to support businesses in the town.

“We hope the online survey will provide the relevant information on the impact on businesses and help us build a case for further intervention if required. I would, therefore, urge local businesses to complete it as soon as possible.”

The county council is working in partnership with Welsh Government, Menter Môn, Menai Bridge Town Council, Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board and Bangor University to mitigate the impact of the bridge closure.

Wake-up call

The disruption caused by the closure of the Menai Bridge is a “wake-up call” to the Welsh Government for a third crossing, a Welsh engineering group has recently said.

