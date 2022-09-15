Specialist selected to complete major refurbishment works on Menai Bridge

A bridge specialist has been selected to revitalise the historic Menai Suspension Bridge ahead of its 200th anniversary year in 2026.

The Grade I listed structure is the second oldest operational suspension bridge carrying vehicles in the world. Opened in 1826, it crosses the Menai Strait between Anglesey and the mainland.

The primary focus of the work by specialists Spencer Group includes a £1.5m restoration project to repaint the entire main span underdeck of the 417m-long bridge.

Working on behalf of UK Highways A55 Ltd, Spencer Group has designed bespoke moving gantry platforms to enable its team to access the currently unreachable main span underdeck in order to shotblast, inspect and repaint the area.

The works will begin once designs are complete and environmental approvals have been granted.

“We’re delighted to play a significant part in preparing the Menai Suspension Bridge for its 200th anniversary, supporting UK Highways A55 Ltd and their client, the Welsh Government, to ensure this remarkable structure looks its best for its bicentenary year and beyond,” said Sector Lead for Bridges and Structures at Spencer Group Luke Fisher.

“UK Highways A55 Ltd identified that the bridge is suffering from corrosion and needs repainting. For the underdeck painting scheme we designed the moving gantry platforms, which are unique to this project, and our industry-leading capabilities in this sector formed a significant part of the bid.

“We’re proud to have been awarded these contracts and to be given the opportunity to further demonstrate our ability to find innovative solutions to complex challenges of this nature.”

Further projects

Spencer Group has also been appointed to strengthen the handrails of the pedestrian walkways on the approach spans to both sides of the bridge.

The target for these works to be completed is late 2022.

A further project will see Spencer Group replace the majority of the vertical road deck hangers, currently in the early design stages.

A fourth project will involve Spencer Group upgrading and improving the bridge’s street and decorative lighting, which will begin in 2023.

