Mental Health Hospital has registration suspended following Healthcare Inspectorate Wales inspection

A mental health hospital in Ebbw Vale which provided care for adolescents has had its registration suspended by Healthcare Inspectorate Wales (HIW).

The move follows an unannounced inspection of Hillview Hospital which comes under the management of Elysium Healthcare, trading as Regis Healthcare.

Due to the severity and number of issues identified following a series of inspections, the hospital was designated as a ‘Service of Concern’ in line with HIW’s Escalation and Enforcement process.

The Hillview’s registration was suspended and adolescent mental health services are no longer provided at the hospital.

The most recent inspection took place over two consecutive days in May 2023, and focused on the delivery of “safe and effective care” at the unit as well as its leadership and governance.

Restraints

A non-compliance notice was issued due to issues identified in several areas including a lack of detailed recording around the amount and duration of restraints being carried out on patients.

A statement from HIW says: “We had concerns that the service was not meeting care needs in line with the requirements of its registration, and this was having a detrimental impact on the wellbeing of the patients.

“HIW therefore took the decision to issue an ‘Urgent Notice of Decision’ to suspend the registration of Hillview Hospital and all patients were successfully moved by early June 2023.

“Elysium had communicated their decision to close the service by March 2023 and begin the process of working with Commissioners to identify alternative placements.

“However, we had concerns about progress and undertook an inspection in May.

“At the time of our inspection four patients who were detained under the Mental Health Act 1983 were receiving care at the facility. The service has now closed and there are no patients receiving care.”

