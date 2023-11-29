Menter a Busnes expands operations across Wales

A business support and development organisation has announced its continued growth with the opening of three new offices in Anglesey, Llanrwst and Cardiff.

Menter a Busnes hope that the opening of the three new premises will allow them to further their reach, supporting businesses throughout Wales and facilitating economic growth and development.

Growing success

With offices already based in Aberystwyth, Carmarthen and Meifod, the new offices in Anglesey, Llanrwst and the relocation of the Cardiff office reflect Menter a Busnes’ growing success in fostering entrepreneurship and innovation across Wales.

The office at M-Sparc Anglesey, located within the innovative Menai Science Park, will serve as a vital hub for Menter a Busnes staff working across the North of the country and beyond. The office at Glasdir, Llanrwst, nestled in the picturesque Conwy Valley, will extend Menter a Busnes’ reach into North Wales, offering its signature services to businesses in rural areas. The opening of the new Cardiff Bay office will allow Menter a Busnes to accommodate a larger space for their team, catering to the increased demand for its services in south Wales.

Overlooked rural areas

The organisation has recognised that rural regions are often overlooked, and the barriers to entrepreneurship can be more pronounced in these areas. By opening offices in Anglesey and Llanrwst, Menter a Busnes aims to bridge the urban-rural divide, ensuring that businesses throughout Wales have equal access to the resources and support they need to thrive.

Llŷr Roberts, CEO of Menter a Busnes, said: “Our expansion into Anglesey and Llanrwst, along with the growth of our Cardiff office, reflects our commitment to fostering economic growth across Wales. We understand that businesses in different parts of Wales face unique challenges, and we are here to help them overcome those challenges and succeed. We look forward to collaborating with the vibrant communities in these areas and supporting them on their entrepreneurial journeys.”

Menter a Busnes supports businesses and entrepreneurs across various sectors, including the agriculture sector and food and drink sector. With the new offices and expanded resources, the organisation hopes to continue its work of driving economic development and prosperity in communities across the whole of Wales.

For more information about Menter a Busnes and its services, visit www.menterabusnes.co.uk.

