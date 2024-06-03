Merched Beca inspire march for Welsh independence

YesCymru has launched a promotional video on social media, drawing inspiration from Merched Beca, three weeks ahead of an upcoming ‘March for Independence’.

One of the most notable events of the Rebecca Riots was a march in Carmarthen in June 1843, where thousands of protesters rallied under the banner “Cyfiawnder a Charwyr Cyfiawnder Ydym Ni Oll” (Justice and Lovers of Justice Are We All).

A large banner featuring artwork by artist Meinir Mathias, which includes the aforementioned quote, will lead the March for Independence in Carmarthen on 22 June.

Over the weekend, supporters also gathered at Carmarthen Park to display a large banner promoting the march before going door-to-door to hand out leaflets.

Supporters have been distributing leaflets throughout Carmarthenshire and beyond for weeks. By the date of the march, over 50,000 leaflets will have been distributed.

“Courage”

Speaking on behalf of the organisers, Aled Williams of YesCymru Caerfyrddin said: “Embodying the courage and spirit of Merched Beca, we invite all supporters of an independent Wales to join us on June 22nd for the March for Independence in Carmarthen!

“We will be gathering at Carmarthen Park from 11am, with the march starting at 1pm. Bring your posters, flags, banners and drums—bring your passion, your family, and your friends.

“Let’s make our voices heard as we march together ‘all under one banner’ for a brighter future for all who call Wales home.”

Cause

The March for Independence in Carmarthen on 22 June is jointly organised by YesCymru and AUOBCymru. YesCymru and AUOBCymru are volunteer-led grassroots organisations dedicated to advancing the cause of an independent Wales.

More information about the March for Independence in Carmarthen, including updates and other details, will soon be available on the websites of YesCymru (www.yes.cymru) and AUOBCymru (www.auob.cymru).

Additionally, people can stay connected through social media channels using the hashtags #AUOBCaerfyrddin, #indyWales, and #Annibyniaeth.

View the newly released independence video from YesCymru here.

