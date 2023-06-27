Merthyr Tydfil man receives 23-year extended sentence for attempted murder

A man from Merthyr Tydfil has received a 23-year extended sentence for attempted murder.

Christopher O’Sullivan has been jailed for 18 years with an extended licence period of five years.

In November last year, the 35-year-old subjected Steven Huxton to a brutal, prolonged, and cowardly assault in Brynglas Street, Penydarren.

Mr Huxton, 37, suffered significant life-changing head injuries and continues to receive hospital treatment.

O’Sullivan pleaded guilty and was sentenced at Swansea Crown Court on Friday, June 23.

In a victim impact statement, Mr Huxton’s mother described the effects upon her and her family.

“Since the incident I feel I have nothing left to live for. I only leave my house to visit my son in hospital. When he was in University Hospital of Wales intensive care, I visited him every day for five months and since he has been moved to Llandough I visit him every other day. This is the only time I have strength to leave the house.

“I go to bed thanking God that he is still alive and crying because I have lost so much of him.

“My boy who used to be so full of life is now completely different, confused, scared, and still confined to a wheelchair.

“It is so difficult watching him fight every day and to try and stand or even move his feet. I cry every day for the son I’ve lost. I just want him back. This has ripped our family apart. I wish I could take his pain and suffering away.”

Strength

Detective Sergeant Mark Jones from South Wales Police, said: “Mr Huxton’s family have showed incredible strength, courage, and commitment in helping to achieve justice for their loved one who will need their support for the rest of his life.

“I hope they can feel some justice has been served with this lengthy sentence.

“Detectives and colleagues from the Joint Scientific Investigation Unit worked tirelessly to ensure that O’Sullivan has been brought to justice. He is now facing significant time behind bars and the streets are safer as a result.

“I would like to show my gratitude to all the medical staff at the University Hospital Wales for the care and support they have given. Without them the positive outcome of this investigation would not have been achieved.”

