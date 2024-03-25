Message system misused to favour Vaughan Gething in leadership contest

Evidence has emerged that a Labour Party communications system that was meant to be neutral was misused in order to promote the leadership candidacy of Vaughan Gething.

Local parties are able to use a communications tool called Organise to contact their members.

But it was made clear to those controlling the messages at a local level that they were not to use it to support Mr Gething or his rival Jeremy Miles during the Welsh Labour leadership election campaign.

Nation.Cymru has been sent a message distributed to all users across Welsh Labour’s Organise network on March 12, just two days before the deadline to vote. With the content heading “Inappropriate use of Labour Party Systems”, the message stated: “We would like to remind all Organise users that the use of Labour Party systems to promote a leadership candidate or send emails on behalf of campaign teams is strictly prohibited. Any use of this nature will be seen as a serious breach of your use of Organise and will result in your account being suspended and possibly further action. Thanks, Welsh Labour.”

Nation.Cymru has also been sent a message distributed via Organise to members of the Merthyr Tydfil and Aberdare Constituency Labour Party (the news seat’s actual title is Merthyr Tydfil and Upper Cynon) on January 7.

It read: “Dear [named member], Vaughan Gething will be meeting Labour members in Merthyr as part of his leadership campaign, focusing on his policy pledges and vision for his leadership.

“It will be at 6.30pm on Saturday, January 13th and will be finished by 8.00pm. It will be held at: Redhouse Cymru, Old Town Hall, High St, Merthyr Tydfil, CF47 8AE

“Please email [email protected] to confirm your attendance. Kind regards, Matthew Rees, Secretary for Merthyr Tydfil and Aberdare CLP.”

‘Unfair advantage’

A grassroots Welsh Labour member who did not wish to be identified said: “Here appears to be another example of the way in which the odds were stacked against Jeremy Miles. The party establishment seems to have been determined to give Vaughan Gething an unfair advantage. It was certainly no level playing field.

“It will be interesting to see what action, if any, has been or will be taken against those involved.”

We wrote to Welsh Labour seeking answers to a number of questions, stating: “A serious matter has been raised in connection with the misuse of a Labour Party communications system called Organise during the recent Welsh Labour leadership election.

“Here is an example of how it was used by Merthyr Tydfil and Aberdare CLP (sic) to promote the candidacy of Vaughan Gething. [We included the message sent out on Organise promoting Vaughan Gething’s meeting].

“Below is an email that was sent in the dying days of the campaign to All Organise Users. [we quoted from the message distributed to Organise Users on March 12].

“Are we right to assume that it was made clear to Organise Users at the outset that they were not to use the channel to promote the interests of one or other of the candidates?

“The fact that a message was sent out days before the end of the campaign suggests that it had become apparent that some had defied the instruction. Do you know how extensive this may have been?

“Has any action been taken or is being contemplated against Matthew Rees or anyone else in this context?”

We have received no response from Welsh Labour.

Privileged access

During the leadership campaign – and separate to the scandal relating to the £200k donation given to Mr Gething by a convicted criminal – there was concern over the fact that Mr Gething had privileged access to union affiliated voters belonging to the so-called “Big Six” unions whose political committees decided to nominate him. In one instance, when it appeared that Mr Miles was going to win the Unite nomination, the union’s “Regional Secretary” Peter Hughes intervened, misquoting a union rule, to ensure the nomination went to Mr Gething.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that Scotland Yard’s cybercrime unit is investigating voter fraud allegations involving the use of election software called Anonyvoter by Labour Party officials. The investigation focuses on Croydon East Constituency Labour Party in London.

Anonyvoter, which allows Labour Party officials to alter party member contact details for example, was also used in last year’s selection contest between two sitting MPs for the right to represent the new seat of Merthyr Tydfil and Upper Cynon. Left winger Beth Winter lost narrowly to Gerald Jones.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

